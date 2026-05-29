Enforcing Foreign Arbitral Awards Against Domestic Assets

The enforcement of foreign arbitral awards against assets sits at the intersection of international arbitration, domestic procedural law, and judicial discretion. As cross-border commerce expands and Nigerian entities increasingly engage in international contracts, the question of how effectively a successful foreign arbitration can be converted into enforceable relief within Nigeria has become increasingly important.

While Nigeria is widely regarded as an arbitration-friendly jurisdiction and a signatory to the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards (1958), enforcement against domestic assets still requires careful navigation of statutory requirements, judicial procedure, and potential grounds of resistance.

Legal Framework Governing Enforcement in Nigeria

The enforcement of foreign arbitral awards in Nigeria is primarily governed by the Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023 (AMA 2023), which modernises Nigeria’s arbitration regime and replaces earlier legislative frameworks such as the Arbitration and Conciliation Act.

Under the AMA 2023, foreign arbitral awards are generally enforceable in Nigeria in accordance with the New York Convention, subject to limited statutory grounds for refusal. This aligns Nigeria with international arbitration standards and reinforces the principle of finality in arbitral proceedings.

In practice, a party seeking to enforce a foreign arbitral award in Nigeria must apply to the Federal High Court or a State High Court with appropriate jurisdiction, depending on the subject matter and nature of the assets involved.

Recognition and Enforcement: The First Legal Threshold

Before enforcement can occur, a foreign arbitral award must first be recognised by a Nigerian court. Recognition is not automatic; it is a procedural gateway that validates the award for enforcement purposes.

Under the New York Convention framework as incorporated into Nigerian law, recognition may be refused on limited grounds, including:

Lack of a valid arbitration agreement Violation of due process or fair hearing principles The award dealing with matters beyond the scope of submission to arbitration Improper composition of the arbitral tribunal Public policy considerations

Nigerian courts have consistently emphasised a pro-enforcement approach. In Topher Inc. of New York v. Edokpolor (1965) 1 All NLR 307, the Supreme Court underscored the importance of upholding international commercial obligations and respecting arbitral outcomes, provided procedural fairness is observed. Although an older decision, it remains reflective of Nigeria’s long-standing judicial attitude toward arbitration enforcement.

Grounds for Resistance and Judicial Scrutiny

Despite Nigeria’s arbitration-friendly stance, enforcement is not automatic. Respondents frequently resist enforcement by invoking statutory defences, particularly public policy and procedural irregularity.

The courts have repeatedly held that “public policy” must be interpreted narrowly. In Taylor Woodrow (Nig) Ltd v. Suddeutsche Etna-Werk GmbH (1993) 4 NWLR (Pt. 286), the Supreme Court emphasised that Nigerian courts should not refuse enforcement merely because they would have decided the matter differently, reinforcing the principle that arbitral awards are not subject to appeal on the merits.

Similarly, in Tulip (Nig.) Ltd v. Noleggioe (2011) LPELR-7903 (CA), the Court reaffirmed that enforcement may only be refused on clearly established statutory grounds, not on vague allegations of injustice or dissatisfaction with the outcome.

These authorities demonstrate that Nigerian courts are generally reluctant to interfere with arbitral awards, particularly where the arbitration process complied with due process standards.

Procedure for Enforcement Against Domestic Assets

Once recognised, a foreign arbitral award is enforced in the same manner as a judgment of a Nigerian court. The successful party may then proceed to execution against assets located within Nigeria.

Enforcement mechanisms include:

Garnishee proceedings against bank accounts Writs of execution against movable and immovable property Charging orders over shares or securities Appointment of receivers over assets in appropriate cases

The effectiveness of enforcement, however, depends heavily on asset identification and traceability. Where assets are concealed, dissipated, or held through complex corporate structures, enforcement becomes significantly more difficult and may require additional proceedings such as disclosure orders or injunctions.

Asset Tracing as a Critical Enforcement Tool

In modern arbitration enforcement, asset tracing is often as important as the arbitral award itself. Creditors must identify not only the existence of assets in Nigeria but also their ownership structure and legal accessibility.

Nigerian courts have shown increasing willingness to support asset preservation measures where there is a risk of dissipation. While traditionally developed in domestic litigation, principles from cases such as Kotoye v. CBN (1989) 1 NWLR (Pt 98) 419 support the broader judicial power to preserve the subject matter of dispute and prevent frustration of judicial or arbitral outcomes.

In practice, enforcement strategies often involve combining court-ordered execution with investigative tracing of bank accounts, real estate holdings, shareholdings, and beneficial ownership structures.

High-Profile Illustrations of Cross-Border Asset Seizure

Although Nigeria remains generally enforcement-resilient, international experience shows that arbitral awards against sovereign or state-linked assets can escalate into global enforcement actions.

1. The Zhongshan Fucheng v. Nigeria / Ogun State Free Trade Zone Dispute (Presidential Aircraft Seizure Case)

One of the most widely reported recent examples is the dispute between Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co. Ltd and Nigerian state interests.

The dispute arose from the termination of a free trade zone management arrangement involving Ogun State. The Chinese investor commenced arbitration in London and obtained an award reportedly exceeding $70 million in compensation.

When the award was not voluntarily satisfied, enforcement actions were pursued in multiple jurisdictions. Courts in France and Switzerland reportedly granted orders permitting attachment of state-linked assets, including presidential aircraft (a Dassault Falcon 7X and Airbus A330) undergoing maintenance abroad. In the United Kingdom, enforcement proceedings also targeted state-owned commercial properties, including real estate assets in Liverpool.

This case illustrates a critical principle of international enforcement: state assets used for commercial purposes may lose immunity and become attachable across jurisdictions, subject to local sovereign immunity statutes.

2. The P&ID Arbitration (Process & Industrial Developments Ltd v. Nigeria)

The P&ID case remains the most significant arbitration enforcement saga involving Nigeria.

P&ID obtained an arbitral award of approximately $11 billion in London relating to an alleged gas supply and processing agreement in Cross River State. The company subsequently sought enforcement across multiple jurisdictions, placing Nigerian sovereign and commercial assets at risk of attachment worldwide. Enforcement proceedings created significant exposure to Nigerian state assets abroad.

However, in 2023, the English Commercial Court set aside the award after finding evidence of fraud, corruption, and perjury in the procurement of the underlying contract and arbitration process. The case remains a landmark illustration of both the power and vulnerability of arbitration enforcement mechanisms, particularly where allegations of misconduct arise.

3. Commercial Asset Attachments and Sovereign Exposure

Beyond headline cases, there is a consistent global trend in which creditors seek to attach:

State-owned enterprise assets Commercial real estate held abroad Airline and transport assets used for non-diplomatic purposes Offshore investment holdings of sovereign-linked entities

Under instruments such as the UK State Immunity Act 1978 and the US Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA), sovereign immunity is not absolute. While diplomatic and consular assets are protected, commercial assets are generally vulnerable to execution, provided jurisdictional thresholds are met.

These principles explain why enforcement efforts often focus on identifying whether assets are held in a sovereign or purely commercial capacity.

Challenges in Enforcement Practice

Despite a strong legal framework, enforcement of foreign arbitral awards in Nigeria faces practical challenges:

First, procedural delays may arise at the recognition stage due to jurisdictional objections or public policy arguments.

Second, asset identification remains a major obstacle where respondents structure holdings through offshore entities or layered corporate arrangements.

Third, coordination with financial institutions and regulatory bodies is often necessary to effect garnishee or freezing orders efficiently.

These challenges do not negate enforceability, but they significantly affect speed, cost, and strategic outcomes.

Conclusion

Enforcement of foreign arbitral awards against domestic assets is firmly grounded in the Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023 and the New York Convention framework, and Nigerian courts have consistently demonstrated a pro-enforcement stance.However, enforcement is no longer a purely legal question; it is a strategic exercise in jurisdictional navigation, asset tracing, and cross-border execution strategy.

The experience of high-profile disputes such as Zhongshan Fucheng v. Nigeria and the P&ID arbitration demonstrates that arbitral awards, particularly against state-linked assets, can extend far beyond the seat of arbitration and become global enforcement campaigns.

Ultimately, while Nigeria remains an arbitration-friendly jurisdiction, the real determinant of success is not merely obtaining an award, but the ability to locate, preserve, and attach assets in a complex and internationally interconnected enforcement environment.

References

1 Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023 (Nigeria).

2 Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards (New York, 1958) 330 UNTS 3.

3 Topher Inc. of New York v Edokpolor (1965) 1 All NLR 307 (SC).

4 Taylor Woodrow (Nig) Ltd v Suddeutsche Etna-Werk GmbH (1993) 4 NWLR (Pt 286) 127.

5 Tulip (Nig) Ltd v Noleggioe (2011) LPELR-7903 (CA).

6 Kotoye v Central Bank of Nigeria (1989) 1 NWLR (Pt 98) 419 (SC).

7 Murmansk State Shipping Line v Kano Oil Millers Ltd (1974) 12 SC 1.

8 UK State Immunity Act 1978.

9 United States Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act 1976, 28 USC §§ 1602–1611.

10 Process & Industrial Developments Ltd v Federal Republic of Nigeria [2023] EWHC 2638 (Comm).

11 Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co Ltd v Federal Republic of Nigeria (arbitral award enforced in multiple jurisdictions, including France and UK enforcement proceedings, 2024–2025).

12 Federal Republic of Nigeria v P&ID

13 Blackaby N and others, Redfern and Hunter on International Arbitration (6th edn, Oxford University Press 2015)