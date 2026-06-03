Multi-Door Courthouse In Nigeria: The Fastest Route To Settlement For Commercial, Family And Regulatory Disputes

The recurring delays in litigation remain one of the biggest challenges in Nigeria's justice system. For businesses, families, and regulators, time lost in court often translates to lost opportunities, strained relationships, and rising costs. The Multi-Door Courthouse (MDC) offers a more efficient path. Pioneered by the Lagos Multi-Door Courthouse, the MDC integrates Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) into the court system by allowing disputes to be resolved through mechanisms such as mediation, arbitration, and conciliation.

Why MDC?

Contrary to prevailing misconceptions regarding ADR, the MDC offers a demonstrably suitable alternative to litigation. It provides an expedited timeline and significant cost rationalisation while yielding outcomes that are legally sustainable and even preserve relationships.

MDC In Practice

The courts have consistently upheld ADR mechanisms and parties' agreements to resolve disputes outside litigation. The legitimacy of ADR within Nigeria's legal framework is firmly established. Section 19(d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) encourages the settlement of disputes by arbitration, mediation, conciliation, and negotiation.

In M.V. Lupex v. Nigerian Overseas Chartering and Shipping Ltd1, the Supreme Court affirmed the enforceability of arbitration agreements, emphasising the duty of courts to give effect to parties' consensual dispute resolution mechanisms. Similarly, in Sonnar (Nig.) Ltd v. Partenreedri M.S. Nordwind2, the Court underscored the principle that parties are bound by the terms of their contractual arrangements, including agreed dispute resolution procedures. Further, Kano State Urban Development Board v. Fanz Construction Ltd3 reiterates judicial respect for arbitration clauses and the limited circumstances under which courts may intervene. These authorities collectively reinforce the jurisprudential foundation upon which the MDC system operates.

Empirical Performance of Multi-Door Courthouse in Nigeria

The effectiveness of the MDC is evident in its empirical performance. Data reveals that the MDC has achieved measurable success over the years. For example, the Lagos Multi-Door Courthouse has handled over 25,000 cases since inception.4 Settlement rates average between 50% and 60%, with some structured interventions (such as the Lagos Settlement Weeks, which are held biannually) achieving up to 80% resolution rates.5

ADR processes under the MDC frequently resolve disputes within days to weeks, compared to litigation in Nigeria which often spans several years. Additionally, state level MDC initiatives continue to expand. For instance, settlement interventions in jurisdictions such as Enugu State have recorded over 50% resolution rates within short timeframes, reinforcing the system's efficiency.6 These statistics highlight the MDC's ability to significantly reduce both the duration and cost of dispute resolution.

The Global Benchmark

The Nigerian MDC model aligns seamlessly with international ADR practices, particularly those of the Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR).

The CEDR Mediation Audit 2025 which serves as a definitive point of reference, reveals a staggering 87% total settlement rate. With 70% of disputes resolved on the day of mediation and an additional 17% shortly thereafter.7 The data confirms that institutionalised ADR is the global approved standard for efficiency8

MDC and Its Sectoral Relevance

MDC covers a wide variety of disputes, ranging from Commercial, Family matters, as well as Regulatory Disputes.

Commercial Disputes

In matters involving contracts, partnerships, and corporate governance, outcomes that are pertinent are essential and prioritised. MDC processes, especially mediation and arbitration, allow parties to resolve disputes without disrupting business operations, which is a salient factor in any business partnership.

Family Disputes

Issues such as custody, inheritance, and matrimonial conflicts benefit from less adversarial mechanisms. Mediation promotes dialogue and preserves relationships, which is often impossible in contentious litigation. It also aligns with the Order XI Rules 33-37 of the Matrimonial Causes Rules 1983 on compulsory conferencing between divorcing parties where parties may negotiate the ancillary issues of custody, maintenance and asset distribution or appoint a chairman (similar to a mediator) to decide upon these issues. For example, the Lagos State Family Court routinely utilises mediation by referring divorcing parties as well as unmarried parties with custody disputes to the Lagos State Multi-Door Courthouse for resolution of ancillary matters in relation to custody and maintenance9.

Regulatory Disputes

Conflicts between individuals or corporations and regulatory bodies require balanced and efficient resolution. The MDC provides a platform for negotiated outcomes without resorting to lengthy judicial review processes, which is a fundamental aspect of litigation.

In summary

As the Multi-Door Courthouse continues to gain traction in Nigeria, the question is no longer whether ADR works but whether we are using it enough. When viewed alongside global models such as the CEDR, the MDC reflects a broader transition from litigation as the default mechanism to dispute resolution as a strategic choice.

Footnotes

1. (2003) 15 NWLR (Pt. 844) 469

2. (1987) 4 NWLR (Pt. 66) 520

3. (1990) 2 NWLR (Pt. 142)

4. Lagos Multi-Door Courthouse (LMDC), Annual Reports and Institutional Data.

5. A. A. Akinwale, "ADR Mechanism as a Tool for Justice Delivery in Nigeria", Nigerian Bar Association Publications; LMDC Settlement Week Reports.

6. Njoku, L. (2020, January 28). Multi-door courthouse lauds successful ADR in Enugu. The Guardian Nigeria. https://guardian.ng/features/law/multi-door-courthouse-lauds-successful-adr-in-enugu/

7. Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution, https://learn.cedr.com/hubfs/CEDR%20Mediation%20Audit%202025.pdf?hsLang=en&utm_source=chatgpt.com (Page 11 of the report)

8. Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution, Mediation Success Rates- Mediation Audit 2025-https://learn.cedr.com/the-eleventh-cedr-mediation-audit