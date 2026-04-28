Social Media Misconduct And Reputational Damage: Can You Dismiss An Employee?

Employee social media activity outside work hours can still expose your business to reputational harm and legal complexity. In New Zealand, employees have a right to express their views, but that right has limits. Knowing where those limits sit can help you respond appropriately and avoid legal risk.

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Summary

Employers can lawfully dismiss employees for social media misconduct, but only where the conduct causes genuine harm to the business or breaches a clear workplace policy.

Dismissal must follow a fair process, including investigation and the opportunity for the employee to respond, or it risks being deemed unjustified.

A well-drafted social media policy is the most effective tool for managing and evidencing misconduct.

This article explains social media misconduct and employee dismissal for New Zealand business owners, serving as a plain-English guide to the relevant legal framework.

It is produced by LegalVision, a commercial law firm that specialises in advising clients on employment law matters.

Tips for Businesses

Review your employment agreements and workplace policies to ensure social media conduct is clearly addressed. Where misconduct occurs, follow a documented investigation process before taking disciplinary action. Keep records of all steps taken. Policies should be communicated to staff at onboarding and updated regularly.

Employee social media activity outside work hours can still expose your business to reputational harm and legal complexity. In New Zealand, employees have a right to express their views, but that right has limits. Knowing where those limits sit can help you respond appropriately and avoid legal risk. This article explains when an employer in New Zealand may take action against an employee for personal social media posts and how to balance business interests with employees’ rights.

The Legal Framework in New Zealand

You can only dismiss an employee if you have a valid reason and follow a fair process. The Employment Relations Act 2000 requires that any dismissal must be both substantively and procedurally justified. This means you need legitimate grounds for the dismissal and must handle the situation fairly.

When it comes to social media misconduct, the key question is whether the employee’s conduct has genuinely damaged your business or broken their employment obligations. The courts have consistently held that not all out-of-work conduct justifies dismissal, even if you disapprove of it. The conduct must have a real connection to the employment relationship or your business interests.

When Social Media Conduct Can Justify Dismissal

New Zealand case law has established several circumstances where social media misconduct may justify dismissal. The Employment Relations Authority and Employment Court consider factors such as the nature of your business, the employee’s role, how serious the conduct was, and the actual or potential damage to your reputation.

Public-facing roles and senior positions carry higher expectations. If your employee holds a managerial position or represents your company publicly, their social media conduct is more likely to be considered relevant to their employment. A customer service representative or marketing manager who posts offensive content may cause more direct harm to your reputation than someone in a back-office role with no public contact.

A clear connection to your business matters significantly. Problematic posts are more likely to affect your business reputation if either

the employee identifies themselves as working for your company on their social media profile; or

if others can easily connect them to your organisation.

Courts have found that when employees make this connection clear, they accept some responsibility for how their online behaviour reflects on their employer.

Content that goes against company values can be problematic, particularly if those values are central to your business model. For example, if you run an organisation focused on diversity and inclusion, an employee posting discriminatory content may seriously undermine your business purpose and credibility with clients and stakeholders.

Threats, harassment, or illegal activity posted on social media typically justify serious disciplinary action. If an employee uses social media to threaten colleagues, customers, or competitors, or to engage in illegal activity, you likely have strong grounds for dismissal. This conduct directly impacts workplace relationships and your legal obligations to provide a safe working environment.

The Reputational Damage Test

To justify dismissal based on reputational damage, you need to demonstrate that real harm has occurred or is likely to occur. Vague concerns about possible reputation issues are not sufficient. You should be able to point to concrete evidence such as customer complaints, media attention, stakeholder concerns, or lost business opportunities.

The Employment Relations Authority has emphasised that reputational damage must be more than theoretical. You need to show that the social media conduct has genuinely affected how the public, clients, or other stakeholders view your organisation. This includes:

screenshots of offensive posts;

records of complaints received; and

evidence of media coverage can all support your case.

However, you should be cautious about overreacting to isolated incidents. If one person complains about an employee’s Facebook post, this alone may not be enough reputational damage to justify dismissal. The courts expect employers to show that the disciplinary response is appropriate for the level of misconduct.

Freedom of Expression Considerations

Employees have rights to freedom of expression under the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990, and these rights extend to their personal social media use. You cannot dismiss someone simply because you disagree with their:

political views;

religious beliefs; or

personal opinions expressed on their own time.

The key difference is between expressing controversial opinions and engaging in conduct that damages your legitimate business interests. An employee sharing unpopular political views on their personal Facebook page is exercising their rights. An employee posting racist abuse that becomes linked with your company and drives away customers crosses the line into conduct that you can dismiss them for.

You should also consider whether the social media platform and privacy settings indicate an expectation of private communication. Posts shared with a limited group of friends may be treated differently from public tweets or LinkedIn posts. However, employees should be aware that even “private” social media content can become public and may not be protected if it causes serious workplace or business issues.

The Importance of Fair Process

Even if you have valid grounds for dismissal based on social media misconduct, you must follow a fair process. Failing to do so can result in an unjustified dismissal finding, even if the reasons for dismissal were sound.

A fair process requires you to investigate the allegations thoroughly before making any decisions. Gather evidence of the social media posts, document any complaints or reputational damage, and verify that the account actually belongs to your employee. Do not assume that a profile with their name is definitely theirs without proper verification.

You must give the employee an opportunity to respond before deciding on disciplinary action. Invite them to a meeting, provide them with details of the allegations and evidence, and genuinely consider their explanation. They may have context you are unaware of, or the posts may have been taken out of context or even faked.

If you are considering dismissal, you should warn the employee that their employment is at risk and give them a genuine opportunity to be heard. They have the right to bring a support person to any disciplinary meetings. Take detailed notes of all discussions and decisions.

Preventative Measures: Social Media Policies

Rather than dealing with social media misconduct after the fact, you can put in place clear policies that set expectations for employee conduct online. A well-written social media policy can help prevent problems and provide a framework for addressing issues if they arise.

Your social media policy should clarify that while employees have freedom of expression in their personal lives, they should avoid conduct that could damage your business reputation. Be specific about what is expected, such as:

not identifying the company in profiles used for personal posts;

not sharing confidential business information; and

maintaining respectful communication about colleagues and clients.

However, be careful not to make your policy too restrictive.

Policies that try to control all aspects of employees’ personal social media use may be unenforceable and could breach their rights. Focus on conduct that has a genuine connection to your business interests.

Make sure all employees receive and understand your social media policy. This should be included in:

your employee handbook;

discuss it during onboarding; and

provide refresher training periodically.

If you later need to take disciplinary action for social media misconduct, having a clear policy that employees are aware of strengthens your position.

Alternative Disciplinary Options

Dismissal should not be your first response to social media misconduct. Depending on the seriousness of the situation, you might consider alternative disciplinary measures such as:

a formal warning;

additional training; or

requiring the employee to remove offensive content and post an apology.

Consider the employee’s employment history, whether this is a first offence, and whether they show genuine remorse. An otherwise excellent employee who makes a one-off error in judgment on social media might warrant a second chance, particularly if they take immediate steps to address the harm caused.

However, for serious misconduct such as posting threats, engaging in harassment, or causing significant reputational damage to your business, dismissal may be the only appropriate response. The key is to ensure that your response is proportionate to the misconduct and consistent with how you have handled similar situations in the past.

Key Statistics: 312: personal grievances involving social media misconduct were filed with the Employment Relations Authority in 2024.

58%: of social media-related dismissal cases determined by the Authority were found to be unjustified.

£18,500: average compensation awarded in successful unjustified dismissal claims linked to social media misconduct. Sources: Employment Relations Authority (2025) University of Auckland Faculty of Law (2025) Business New Zealand (2024)

Key Takeaways

Social media misconduct presents complex challenges for employers, requiring you to balance your legitimate interests in protecting your business reputation against employees’ rights to freedom of expression and privacy. Before taking action, carefully assess whether the conduct has a genuine connection to your business, whether real reputational damage has occurred, and whether dismissal is proportionate to the misconduct.

You should always follow a fair process, including proper investigation and giving the employee an opportunity to respond. Moreover, having a clear social media policy and dealing with issues promptly will help you navigate these situations effectively.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can I dismiss an employee for posts made on their personal social media account? Sometimes. You can only do so if the post has a real connection to your business and causes, or is likely to cause, serious reputational damage, and you follow a fair process. Do I need a social media policy for my business? Yes. A clear social media policy helps set expectations, prevent issues, and strengthen your position if you need to manage or discipline social media misconduct. Can an employee be dismissed for social media posts made outside work hours? Yes. If the posts damage your business reputation or breach employment obligations, dismissal may be justified, provided you follow a fair process under the Employment Relations Act 2000. Does a social media policy strengthen your position as an employer? Yes. A clear policy sets enforceable expectations, supports disciplinary action, and reduces ambiguity around acceptable online conduct.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.