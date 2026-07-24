Inside Employment & Safety Podcast Series: The Shifting Regulatory Environment Facing Employers

In this special crossover episode of Inside Employment and Inside Safety, Steve Bell, Tony Wood and Lucy Boyd explore the increasingly complex regulatory landscape facing Australian employers and the growing scrutiny from workplace, safety and human rights regulators.

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with Inhouse Counsel

Recorded 11 June 2026

In this special crossover episode of Inside Employment and Inside Safety, Steve Bell, Tony Wood and Lucy Boyd explore the increasingly complex regulatory landscape facing Australian employers and the growing scrutiny from workplace, safety and human rights regulators.

Steve, Tony and Lucy discuss the rise in regulatory investigations and enforcement activity, the challenges employers face when responding to overlapping regulators, and the Australian Human Rights Commission’s evolving approach to enforcing the positive duty to prevent sexual harassment. They also share practical insights on governance, compliance and how organisations can prepare for greater regulatory scrutiny.

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