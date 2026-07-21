Employment Relations Podcast – It's AI, My Dear Watson! The HR Field Guide To Gen-AI In Investigations And Beyond

Generative Artificial Intelligence seems to be everywhere. If you think your business may be immune, your staff are likely not telling you how they are using it.

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Generative Artificial Intelligence seems to be everywhere. If you think your business may be immune, your staff are likely not telling you how they are using it.

The risks of getting it wrong are real. But it isn't all doom and gloom. Used responsibly, and appropriately, Gen-AI can deliver real value and time saving in many HR-related processes.

In this episode of Employment Law for the Time Poor, Emily Haar and Ben Motro, Partners, and Emily Setter, Senior Associate, work through the pros, the cons, and the non-negotiables in managing Gen-AI use in the workplace, and how it can help (or hinder) human resources practitioners in managing the perennially tricky task of managing an investigative process.

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