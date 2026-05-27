Key Terms To Include In Your Employment Agreement In NZ

This guide explains employment agreements for New Zealand business owners, including required terms and how they operate in practice.

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Summary

Every employee must have a written employment agreement that sets out key terms such as role, pay, hours and place of work.

The agreement must include essential details like parties’ names, work expectations and a process for resolving disputes.

Clear agreements help prevent misunderstandings and protect your business if issues arise during employment.

This guide explains employment agreements for New Zealand business owners, including required terms and how they operate in practice.

It is prepared by LegalVision’s business lawyers, a commercial law firm that specialises in advising clients on employment agreements.

Tips for Businesses

Ensure every employee signs a written agreement before starting work. Clearly set out role, pay, hours and dispute processes. Keep agreements up to date as roles change and allow employees time to review terms before signing to reduce disputes and ensure compliance.

An employment agreement is a legally required written contract in New Zealand that sets out the terms of the working relationship between you and your employee, including key details such as the role, hours, pay, and how workplace issues will be resolved. It provides clarity for both parties, helps prevent disputes, and ensures your business meets its legal obligations under employment law. This article explains what an employment agreement is, what terms it must include, and why it is essential for your business.

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Types of Employment Agreements

If the employee is not a union member, they must have an individual employment agreement. Alternatively, if a collective agreement covers the employee, they can also accept additional individual terms by signing a written contract. The main types of employment agreements include:

permanent full-time or part-time;

casual; or

maximum/fixed-term.

Terms That You Must Include

The law requires you to include certain terms in your employment agreement, including:

the name of your business and the employee;

a description of the work to be performed;

the employee’s place of work;

agreed hours of work, including the number of hours, start and finish times and the days of the week the employee will work;

the agreed wage rate or salary (equal or greater to the minimum wage) and how you will pay it;

the process to resolve employment relationship problems, including that the employee must raise personal grievances within 90 days; and

the nature of the employment, such as fixed term, casual, or permanent.

Other Terms to Include

You must also include any other terms that you and the employee have agreed upon. These might include:

the trial or probationary period;

the notice period;

how to deal with confidential information;

managing intellectual property (IP); and

a restraint of trade.

Trial Period or Probationary Period

You will often want to gauge whether the employee you intend to hire has the requisite skills to do the job. A trial period or probationary period can give you a fair opportunity to assess the employee’s skills and abilities. You cannot impose a probationary period after a trial period.

However, you can only implement a trial period if you have fewer than 20 employees. You should specify the trial period provisions in writing in your employment agreement, outlining:

a specified amount of days (not exceeding 90 days) that the employee is to serve a trial period;

your right to dismiss the employee during that period; and

that the employee is not entitled to bring a personal grievance or other proceedings in respect of the dismissal if you choose to terminate their employment.

It is also important to note that if you choose to implement a 90-day trial period, the employee must sign the employment agreement prior to commencing work. Otherwise, the 90-day trial period will be invalid.

If you have 20 or more employees, you may nevertheless choose to opt for a probationary period. If so, you must include this in the employment agreement.

Notice Period

The notice period outlines how many weeks’ or months’ notice the employee must give you if they resign. This period also applies to you, should you wish to terminate the employee.

You can also include a right to direct the employee not to report for work during their notice period and pay them in lieu.

If there is no notice period in the employment agreement, you need to give ‘fair and reasonable’ notice. This depends on the employee’s:

length of service;

type of job; and

how long it would take to replace that employee.

It is much clearer for both sides if you clarify the notice period in the employment agreement.

Additionally, if you include a 90-day trial period, you may want to include a different notice period for termination during this period.

Confidential Information

Employees often have access to confidential information during the course of their employment. Importantly, you will want to ensure that this information is protected. This can include documents such as:

client lists;

business plans; and

trade secrets.

You need to have ‘confidential information’ clearly defined so it is clear to the employee what you are trying to protect.

Intellectual Property (IP)

The employment agreement needs to clearly outline that any IP developed, improved or created during the course of employment remains your property. Hence, in the event that an employee chooses to keep the IP for themselves, then it may be a breach of their employment agreement as well as the good faith obligations an employee owes to an employer. Nevertheless, you should clearly define what IP your agreement covers in the employment contract.

Restraint of Trade

You can use a restraint of trade clause to protect your business’ commercially sensitive information, by restricting employee’s business activities when they stop working for you.

There are two main types of restraint of trade clauses, including:

non-competition, preventing your former employees from working for a competing business; and

non-solicitation, restricting a former employer from soliciting their former clients, colleagues, contacts, etc.

To remain legally enforceable, restraint of trade clauses are usually limited by a:

geographic area; and

specific period of time post-employment.

Ultimately, a restraint of trade clause protects your business by preventing former employees from soliciting clients or working for a competitor. Nevertheless, you cannot unreasonably prevent an employee from seeking employment in that particular field.

Key Statistics 5%: 5 per cent of New Zealand employees lack a signed written employment contract, contrary to statutory obligations. 22%: Employment relationship problems lodged with the Employment Relations Authority increased by 22 per cent in 2024. 4.6%: 4.6 per cent of public service employees were on fixed-term contracts in June 2025. Sources Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Employment Monitor 2025

Employment Relations Authority Annual Report 2024

Public Service Commission Workforce Data 2025

What Happens if I Do Not Provide a Written Employment Agreement?

Employers must provide employees with a copy of their written employment agreement. If they do not, it may result in a fine of $1000 per employee. Although oral employment agreements are still enforceable, a written agreement is vital to ensure:

both parties understand the terms of the contract; and

there are no discrepancies if a dispute arises.

Key Takeaways

It is essential to have a well-drafted employment agreement in place with your employees. There are some terms that you must include, while others are highly suggested so that both you and your employee are clear on the relationship. It is advisable to include terms such as:

the names of the parties;

a description of the work to be performed;

the place of work and hours of work;

the wage rate or salary;

how to resolve employment relationship problems;

the nature of the employment;

a defined trial period or probation period;

the notice period;

how to handle confidential information;

intellectual property matters; and

a restraint of trade.

If you need help drafting or reviewing an employment agreement tailored to your business operations, our experienced employment lawyers can assist as part of our LegalVision membership. For a low monthly fee, you will have unlimited access to lawyers to answer your questions and draft and review your documents.

Frequently Asked Questions

What should I include in my employment contract? Your employment contract should include your employee’s name, a description of the work they will perform, agreed hours of work, their wage rate or salary and the nature of their employment. It is also a good idea to include information on the employee’s trial or probationary period, their notice period, how to deal with confidential information and a restraint of trade clause. Is an employment agreement the same as a contract? Yes, an employment agreement is the same thing as an employment contract. However, these two documents are different from an offer letter, as they create a legally binding relationship between you and the employee. What is a non-competition agreement in an employment contract? A non-competition agreement is a type of restraint of trade clause. It will prevent your employee from working for a competing business if they leave your position of employment. Why should I have my employees sign an employment agreement? You can indeed employ someone without asking them to sign an employment contract. However, you should definitely sign a written agreement with your employee. This will help both of you to understand and clarify the relationship of employment, which will be particularly helpful if any disputes arise.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.