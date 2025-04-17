Deal Ticker: Kellerhals Carrard Advised Vector8 On acquisition Of Aighty-Twenty And Morrow

vector8 group, a rapidly growing international AI transformation company, announced the strategic acquisition of Swiss AI company aighty-twenty and strategic consultancy Morrow. By acquiring aighty-twenty, vector8 brings on board one of Switzerland's most dynamic AI companies. Its expertise in Microsoft's AI stack enables clients to accelerate adoption and maximize value from AI technologies. The addition of Morrow further expands vector8's capabilities in business transformation, venture building and strategic AI implementation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.