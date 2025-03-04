The New Battleground: Compliance And Cybersecurity In The Age Of AI -Opportunities And Risks For The Financial Services Industry

Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique (CBH Bank), 2025

Presentation on Compliance and Cybersecurity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence at the Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique (CBH Bank). Joel Fischer and Max Speckert presented on opportunities and risks of AI in the financial services industry at an event hosted by the CBH Bank. The presentation focuses on real-life examples to illustrate such risks and opportunities as well as on recent regulatory developments in the field of AI, and recommended measures to mitigate such risks. The presentation was followed by an open discussion amongst the participants of the event.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.