ARTICLE
4 March 2025

The New Battleground: Compliance And Cybersecurity In The Age Of AI -Opportunities And Risks For The Financial Services Industry

BK
Bär & Karrer

Contributor

Bär & Karrer logo
Bär & Karrer is a renowned Swiss law firm with more than 170 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano and Zug. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world.
Explore Firm Details
Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique (CBH Bank), 2025...
Switzerland Technology
Joel Fischer and Max Speckert
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique (CBH Bank), 2025

Presentation on Compliance and Cybersecurity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence at the Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique (CBH Bank). Joel Fischer and Max Speckert presented on opportunities and risks of AI in the financial services industry at an event hosted by the CBH Bank. The presentation focuses on real-life examples to illustrate such risks and opportunities as well as on recent regulatory developments in the field of AI, and recommended measures to mitigate such risks. The presentation was followed by an open discussion amongst the participants of the event.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Joel Fischer
Joel Fischer
Photo of Max Speckert
Max Speckert
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More