Managing Artificial Intelligence: The Monetary Authority Of Singapore's Recommendations On AI Model Risk Management

Introduction and Background

On 5 December 2024, as part of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) incremental efforts to ensure responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in Singapore's financial sector, MAS published recommendations on AI model risk management in an information paper1 following a review of AI-related practices of selected banks.

In the information paper, MAS stressed that the good practices highlighted in the information paper should apply to other financial institutions. This alert briefly outlines key recommendations in the information paper, with three key focus areas that MAS expects banks and financial institutions to keep in mind when developing and deploying AI, which covers (1) oversight and governance of AI, (2) key risk management systems and processes for AI, and (3) development, validation and deployment of AI.

Key Focus Area 1: Oversight and Governance of AI2

Existing risk governance frameworks and structures (such as those related to data, technology and cyber; third-party risk management; and legal and compliance) remain relevant for AI governance and risk management. In tandem with these existing control functions, MAS deems it good practice for banks to do the following:

Establish cross-functional oversight forums to avoid gaps in AI risk management and ensure that the bank's standards and processes are aligned across the bank and kept in pace with the state of the bank's AI usage.

Update control standards to keep pace with the increasing use of AI or new AI developments, policies and procedures relating to performance testing of AI for new use cases and clearly setting out roles and responsibilities to address AI risk.

Develop clear statements and guidelines to govern areas such as fair, ethical, accountable and transparent use of AI across the bank to prevent potential harms to consumers and other stakeholders arising from the use of AI.

Build capabilities in AI across the bank to support both innovation and risk management.

Key Focus Area 2: Key Risk Management Systems and Processes3

MAS also recognised from most banks the need to establish or update key risk management systems and processes for AI, particularly in the following areas:

Policies and procedures for identifying AI usage and risk across the bank, so that commensurate risk management can be applied to the respective AI model.

Systems and processes to ensure the completeness of a bank's AI inventories, which also capture the approved scope of use for that particular AI (e.g., the purpose, use case, application, system and other relevant conditions) and provide a central view of AI usage to support oversight.

Assessment of the risk materiality of AI that covers key risk dimensions, such as AI's impact on the customer, bank and stakeholders; the complexity of AI model or system used; and the bank's reliance on AI, which takes into account the autonomy granted to AI and the involvement of humans, so that relevant controls can be applied proportionately.

Key Focus Area 3: Development and Deployment of AI4

Most banks have established standards and processes for development, validation and deployment of AI to address key risks. MAS deems it good practice for banks and financial institutions to do the following:

In relation to the development of AI, to focus on data management, model selection, robustness and stability, explainability and fairness, as well as reproducibility and auditability.

In relation to the validation of AI, to require independent validations or reviews of AI of higher risk materiality prior to deployment and to ensure that development and deployment standards have been adhered to. For AI of lower risk materiality, most banks conduct peer reviews that are calibrated to the risks posed by the use of AI prior to deployment.

In relation to the deployment, monitoring and change management of AI, to perform predeployment checks, closely monitor deployed AI based on appropriate metrics, and apply the appropriate change management standards and processes to ensure that AI would behave as intended when deployed.

Generative AI and Third-Party AI5

MAS has noted that the use of generative AI is still in its early stages in banks and financial institutions. However, MAS suggests that banks and financial institutions should generally try to apply existing governance and risk management structures and processes where relevant and practicable. Innovation and risk management should be balanced by adopting the following:

Strategies and approaches, in which a bank leverages on the general-purpose nature of generative AI for key enabling modules or services, but limits the current scope of generative AI to use cases for assisting or augmenting human and operational efficiencies that are not directly customer-facing.

Process controls, such as setting up cross-functional risk control checks at key stages of the generative AI's life cycle and requiring human oversight for generative AI decisions with attention on user education and training on the limitations of generative AI tools.

Technical controls, such as selection, testing and evaluation of generative AI models in the bank's use cases; developing reusable modules to facilitate testing and evaluation; assessing different aspects of generative AI model performance and risks; establishing input and output filters as guardrails to address toxicity, bias and privacy issues; and mitigating data security risk via measures such as the use of private clouds or on-premise servers and limiting the access of generative AI to sensitive information.

In relation to third-party AI, existing third-party risk management standards and processes continue to play an important role in banks' efforts to mitigate risks. As far as practicable, MAS suggests that banks extend controls for internally developed AI to third-party AI. Banks should also supplement controls for third-party AI with other approaches to mitigate additional risks. These include the following:

Conducting compensatory testing to verify the third-party AI model's robustness and stability and detect potential biases.

Developing robust contingency plans to address potential failures, unexpected behaviour of third-party AI or discontinuing support by vendors.

Updating legal agreements and contracts with third-party AI providers to include clauses that provide for performance guarantees, data protection, the right to audit and notification when AI is introduced in third-party providers' solutions to the banks and financial institutions.

Improving the staff training on AI literacy, risk awareness and mitigation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MAS has highlighted that robust oversight and governance of AI, supported by comprehensive identification, recording of AI inventories and appropriate risk materiality assessment, along with development, validation and deployment standards, are important areas that financial institutions and banks will need to focus on when using AI. Financial institutions and banks will need to keep in mind that the AI landscape will continue to evolve, and existing standards and process will need to reviewed and updated in consultation with MAS and industry best practices to ensure proper governance and risk management of AI and generative AI.

