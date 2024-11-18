3D Printed Orchids Bloom At COP29

#COP29 is currently underway in #Baku, and once again features a #SingaporePavilion.

Singapore has set up a Pavilion at COP events for the past three years now. The #COP29 Singapore Pavilion is entitled "Realizing Our Shared Climate Vision Together," and according to Yuan Sherng Tay, head of the organizing committee, the Pavilion events aim to "facilitate knowledge exchange, partnership development, and demonstration of climate solutions".

This year's Singapore Pavilion includes an art installation, created in part using #3DPrinting. According to an article by Report News Agency, a leading Azerbaijan news agency which conducted the interview with Yuan Sherng Tay:

"The installation, created using 3D printing technology, incorporates metal wires recycled from last year's pavilion and recycled materials for the main structure. This innovative design combines technological automation with craftsmanship, demonstrating smart applications of programmed machine production and traditional hand-welding techniques."

According to the article, the Pavilion's amazing centerpiece - shown below in an image by Vugar Khanlarov - is inspired by the national flower of Singapore, a hybrid orchid known as the Vanda Miss Joaquim, selected as the national flower owing to its resilience and representation of Singapore's uniqueness and hybrid culture. The COP29 orchids were designed and produced by Baëlf Design, which specialises in manufacturing technologies such as 3D printing and laser-cutting.

This art installation at the Singapore Pavilion is a nice illustration of the breadth of 3D printing techniques and materials. These gorgeous orchids, created using what was essentially waste material, are an appropriate emblem for an event which seeks to promote innovation and new ways of thinking in the drive to reach #NetZero.

