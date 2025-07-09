Piper Alderman Blockchain Partner Steven Pettigrove, along with Luke Higgins and Luke Misthos, have authored the Australian chapters of Blockchain 2025: A Chambers Global Practice Guide, published by Chambers and Partners.

The Piper Alderman Blockchain team is pleased to have authored the Australian chapters of Chambers and Partners' annual global guide on Blockchain 2025. The guide provides the latest legal information on the evolution of the blockchain market, the status and use of digital assets, smart contracts, blockchain regulation, the tax regime for digital assets, sustainability and ESG issues and data privacy and protection.

Click here to download the PDF version of Blockchain 2025: Chambers Global Practice Guide.

