ARTICLE
9 July 2025

Blockchain 2025: Chambers global practice guide

PA
Piper Alderman

Contributor

Piper Alderman logo
A premier commercial law firm, Piper Alderman has offices in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. We work with clients across Australia and internationally to achieve optimum legal and commercial solutions. Our legal expertise has been built on nearly two centuries of industry experience. Piper Alderman has been a leading advisor to Australian commercial interests for more than 170 years and we continue to advance in knowledge, skills and commitment. We listen to our clients, respond to their needs and guide them through increasingly complex regulatory and business landscapes.
Explore Firm Details
Link to annual global guide on Blockchain 2025.
Australia Technology
Steven Pettigrove,Luke Higgins, and Luke Misthos
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Piper Alderman Blockchain Partner Steven Pettigrove, along with Luke Higgins and Luke Misthos, have authored the Australian chapters of Blockchain 2025: A Chambers Global Practice Guide, published by Chambers and Partners.

The Piper Alderman Blockchain team is pleased to have authored the Australian chapters of Chambers and Partners' annual global guide on Blockchain 2025. The guide provides the latest legal information on the evolution of the blockchain market, the status and use of digital assets, smart contracts, blockchain regulation, the tax regime for digital assets, sustainability and ESG issues and data privacy and protection.

Click here to download the PDF version of Blockchain 2025: Chambers Global Practice Guide.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Steven Pettigrove
Steven Pettigrove
Photo of Luke Higgins
Luke Higgins
Photo of Luke Misthos
Luke Misthos
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More