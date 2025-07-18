Powering The Future – Australia Data Centre Trends In The AI Era

The AI revolution is here, and Australia is at the forefront of this transformation. With over 1.2 GW of installed IT capacity and a projected demand exceeding 3 GW by 2030, the nation is rapidly becoming a global hub for AI-driven digital infrastructure. From cutting-edge GPU-as-a-Service models to energy autonomy and smarter, AI-optimised designs, the data centre landscape is evolving to meet the demands of high-density, high-performance workloads.

Australia's unique position—technologically, geographically, and politically—makes it a critical bridge between Asia-Pacific and Western markets. Strategic investments in subsea cables, renewable energy, and advanced connectivity are driving this growth, while innovations in AI efficiency and infrastructure design are unlocking new opportunities for investors, developers, and operators.

This keynote was delivered by John Sanger, Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal, at the Future Place Data Centre Summit on 19 June 2025. Discover the key trends shaping the future of data centres in Australia and learn how to navigate this dynamic market to stay ahead in the AI era.

Download Report

Originally published 15 July, 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.