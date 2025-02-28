ARTICLE
28 February 2025

High Risk And Non-Cooperative Jurisdictions

The FIAU endorses such documents through a Guidance Note on High Risk and Non-Cooperative Jurisdictions published on February 2025 and as a result, subject persons are obliged to compl with the FATF public documents.
Malta Government, Public Sector
lia Carr

The FATF identifies jurisdictions with weak measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing (AML/CFT) in two FATF public documents that are issued three times a year.

Category 1 - Jurisdictions that have strategic AML/CFT deficiencies and to which counter-measurs apply. Category 2 - Jurisdictions with strategic AML/CFT deficiencies that have not made sufficient progress in addressing the deficiencies or have not committed to an action plan developed with the FATF to address the deficiencies. Category 3 - Jurisdictions with strategic AML/CFT deficiencies that have developed an action plan with the FATF and have made a high-level political commitment to address their AML/CFT deficiencies
Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Algeria
Iran Angola
Myanmar * NEW * Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
Côte d'Ivoire
Croatia
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Haiti
Kenya
Lebanon
Lao PDR * NEW *
Mali
Monaco
Mozambique
Namibia
Nepal * NEW *
Nigeria
South Africa
South Sudan
Syria
Tanzania
Venezuela
Vietnam
Yemen

Additionally, note that the following jurisdiction was removed from Category 3: Philippines.

For further information kindly refer to the following resources:

