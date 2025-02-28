The FATF identifies jurisdictions with weak measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing (AML/CFT) in two FATF public documents that are issued three times a year.

The FIAU endorses such documents through a Guidance Note on High Risk and Non-Cooperative Jurisdictions published on February 2025 and as a result, subject persons are obliged to compl with the FATF public documents.

Category 1 - Jurisdictions that have strategic AML/CFT deficiencies and to which counter-measurs apply. Category 2 - Jurisdictions with strategic AML/CFT deficiencies that have not made sufficient progress in addressing the deficiencies or have not committed to an action plan developed with the FATF to address the deficiencies. Category 3 - Jurisdictions with strategic AML/CFT deficiencies that have developed an action plan with the FATF and have made a high-level political commitment to address their AML/CFT deficiencies Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Algeria Iran Angola Myanmar * NEW * Bulgaria Burkina Faso Cameroon Côte d'Ivoire Croatia Democratic Republic of the Congo Haiti Kenya Lebanon Lao PDR * NEW * Mali Monaco Mozambique Namibia Nepal * NEW * Nigeria South Africa South Sudan Syria Tanzania Venezuela Vietnam Yemen

Additionally, note that the following jurisdiction was removed from Category 3: Philippines.

