ARTICLE
1 December 2025

Strategy Shifts, SEPI's Reach And New Procedural Traps

O
OLIVARES

Contributor

OLIVARES logo
Our mission is to provide innovative solutions and highly specialized legal advice for clients facing the most complicated legal and business challenges in Mexico. OLIVARES is continuously at the forefront of new practice areas concerning copyright, litigation, regulatory, anti-counterfeiting, plant varieties, domain names, digital rights, and internet-related matters, and the firm has been responsible for precedent-setting decisions in patents, copyrights, and trademarks. Our firm is committed to developing the strongest group of legal professionals to manage the level of complexity and interdisciplinary orientation that clients require. During the first decade of the 21st century, the team successfully led efforts to reshape IP laws and change regulatory authorizations procedures in Mexico, not only through thought leadership and lobbying efforts, but the firm has also won several landmark and precedent-setting cases at the Mexican Federal and Supreme Courts levels, including in constitutional matters.
Explore Firm Details
The lack of uniform criteria among the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI), SEPI and the Federal Circuit Courts (FCC), together with IMPI's new...
Mexico Intellectual Property
Abraham Diaz and Jaime Rodriguez
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Abraham Diaz’s articles from OLIVARES are most popular:
  • in South America
  • in South America
  • in South America
  • in South America
OLIVARES are most popular:
  • within Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Healthcare industries

IN SUMMARY

  • As the opposition system evolves in Mexico, the trademark-litigation landscape is changing fast.
  • While oppositions appear increasingly central, they may also narrow future avenues of defence if not carefully structured.
  • The traditional path for protecting trademark rights has shifted; ignorance of these changes can leave marks insufficiently protected.
  • The IP-specialised chamber of the Federal Court for Administrative Affairs (SEPI) is now empowered to declare trademark invalidity.

The lack of uniform criteria among the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI), SEPI and the Federal Circuit Courts (FCC), together with IMPI's new formalistic standards on powers of attorney, creates serious procedural pitfalls that can lead to dismissals regardless of the merits.

IMPI's current handling and communication of opposition decisions and grants or refusals can produce contradictory outcomes unless managed with a coordinated, parallel appeal strategy.

DISCUSSION POINTS

  • Evolution of the opposition system
  • Precedent-setting legal cases
  • The new role of SEPI in trademark invalidations
  • Impact of the estoppel provision (article 259)
  • Res judicata of reflected efficacy doctrine
  • Lack of uniform criteria between authorities handling oppositions
  • Relevant procedural hurdles

REFERENCED IN THIS ARTICLE

To view the full article, click here.

Originally published by World Trademark Review.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Abraham Diaz
Abraham Diaz
Photo of Jaime Rodriguez
Jaime Rodriguez
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More