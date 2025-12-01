Strategy Shifts, SEPI's Reach And New Procedural Traps

IN SUMMARY

As the opposition system evolves in Mexico, the trademark-litigation landscape is changing fast.

While oppositions appear increasingly central, they may also narrow future avenues of defence if not carefully structured.

The traditional path for protecting trademark rights has shifted; ignorance of these changes can leave marks insufficiently protected.

The IP-specialised chamber of the Federal Court for Administrative Affairs (SEPI) is now empowered to declare trademark invalidity.

The lack of uniform criteria among the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI), SEPI and the Federal Circuit Courts (FCC), together with IMPI's new formalistic standards on powers of attorney, creates serious procedural pitfalls that can lead to dismissals regardless of the merits.

IMPI's current handling and communication of opposition decisions and grants or refusals can produce contradictory outcomes unless managed with a coordinated, parallel appeal strategy.

DISCUSSION POINTS

Evolution of the opposition system

Precedent-setting legal cases

The new role of SEPI in trademark invalidations

Impact of the estoppel provision (article 259)

Res judicata of reflected efficacy doctrine

Lack of uniform criteria between authorities handling oppositions

Relevant procedural hurdles

