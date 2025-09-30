Courts Establish That The Accounting Expert Evidence In A Claim For Damages For Copyright Only Proceeds After The Infringement Is Declared.

Our mission is to provide innovative solutions and highly specialized legal advice for clients facing the most complicated legal and business challenges in Mexico. OLIVARES is continuously at the forefront of new practice areas concerning copyright, litigation, regulatory, anti-counterfeiting, plant varieties, domain names, digital rights, and internet-related matters, and the firm has been responsible for precedent-setting decisions in patents, copyrights, and trademarks. Our firm is committed to developing the strongest group of legal professionals to manage the level of complexity and interdisciplinary orientation that clients require. During the first decade of the 21st century, the team successfully led efforts to reshape IP laws and change regulatory authorizations procedures in Mexico, not only through thought leadership and lobbying efforts, but the firm has also won several landmark and precedent-setting cases at the Mexican Federal and Supreme Courts levels, including in constitutional matters.

Recently, a Collegiate Court in Civil Matters upheld a thesis that established that expert accounting evidence is inadmissible in ordinary commercial proceedings when the alleged violation of copyright is claimed, if there is no previous judgment determining that the defendant is entitled to compensation for that concept, as this constitutes the source or condition to be able to quantify the damage through the intervention of experts.

The case that triggered this criterion involved a lawsuit claiming, among other things, compensation for alleged copyright infringement. The plaintiff requested the release of accounting expert evidence to review the defendant's accounting books and records, in order to calculate the amount of compensation.

In this regard, the Court considered that an accounting expert evidence cannot be used to determine the amount of compensation if there is still no final judgment recognizing the right to receive it, since it is necessary to first prove the copyright infringement according to Article 216 bis of the Federal Copyright Law by means of a final judgment, since according to Article 16 of the Federal Constitution, no one shall be disturbed without prior establishment of the legal basis for the proceedings.

Based on this criterion, it is established that copyright infringement must first be proven and only then can the amount of damages be assessed. This decision seeks to provide greater clarity to the proceedings and avoid unnecessary expenses or evidence for the parties involved.

We at OLIVARES remain attentive to the most recent and relevant criteria regarding damages, in order to provide our clients with strategic and preventive advice that allows them to avoid unjustified requirements and preserve their rights against improper legal actions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.