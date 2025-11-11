Extraordinary Publication Use Patents Linkage Gazette

On October 30 it was published, an extraordinary edition of the Mexican Patent Linkage System's Gazette on allopathic medicines, including patents containing the so-called use claims.

At OLIVARES, we are reviewing this publication. Anyhow, this seems to be a very good news and an important achievement after the strong policy efforts of the innovative pharmaceutical industry in Mexico, through various associations and for not giving up on filing legal actions against the exclusion and lack of observance for these types of use claims. It is also a recognition of the Mexican government, specifically the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property IMPI, for adhering to the international framework of broad protection of industrial property rights, as contemplated in various international provisions and commitments.

We will continue to analyze the development and operation of the linkage system and keep you updated.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.