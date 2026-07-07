Cross-selling Across Practice Areas: Why It Underperforms And How To Fix It

Cross-selling is one of the most frequently cited growth priorities in professional services firms, and one of the most consistently underdelivered. The logic is simple: clients who trust one part of a firm often have needs that other practice areas can address. Yet many firms struggle to turn that opportunity into meaningful revenue growth.

Understanding why requires looking beyond motivation.

The expertise gap

When a partner refers a client to a colleague in another practice, they are doing more than making an introduction, they are putting their own reputation on the line. If the client has a poor experience, the referring partner shares the consequences.

This risk becomes a barrier when partners have limited visibility into what their colleagues actually do or how they manage client relationships. A tax partner, for example, may recognise a need for employment law advice but hesitate to make an introduction if they have never seen that lawyer work with clients.

Firms that invest in internal knowledge-sharing, joint client meetings, and regular practice updates make it easier for partners to refer work with confidence.

Compensation misalignment

In many firms, compensation systems reward the partner who wins or delivers the engagement, not the one who created the opportunity. In purely origination-based or lockstep models, successful referrals often generate little direct benefit for the referring partner.

Over time, rational professionals focus their efforts elsewhere.

Firms that recognise introductions through revenue-sharing, points systems, or qualitative performance measures typically see stronger collaboration. Compensation alone is not the answer, but incentives should reinforce the behaviour firms want to encourage.

The client experience problem

Cross-selling often breaks down after the referral is made. A client accustomed to a certain level of responsiveness, communication, and service from one practice area may encounter a very different experience in another.

To the client, however, this is not a separate engagement. It is a continuation of their relationship with the firm.

When expectations are inconsistent, satisfaction and retention can suffer. Aligning client-facing processes, communication standards, and reporting practices across teams helps create a more seamless experience.

Making it work

Firms that cross-sell effectively tend to share three characteristics:

Partners understand each other's capabilities well enough to make credible introductions;

Compensation structures make referrals economically rational; and

Client experience is managed consistently across practice boundaries.

None of these requires a major structural overhaul. Most firms already have the tools to address them. What is needed is deliberate attention to collaboration, incentives, and communication.

The firms that consistently expand their share of client relationships the ones that make collaboration easy, visible, and rewarding. In that sense, successful cross-selling is less about selling additional services and more about delivering the full capabilities of the firm through a coordinated client relationship.