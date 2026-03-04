The Cost Of Not Seeing: Managing Spending As A Defense Against Volatility

The business environment in Latin America is at a turning point. As organizations seek to sustain growth, the macroeconomic reality is exerting unprecedented pressure on margins. Today, simply selling more is no longer enough; profitability increasingly depends on how intelligently organizations protect every peso that leaves the till.

The external environment is undeniably challenging. Companies are operating under uncertainty driven by volatile tariffs and unfair practices such as dumping. These factors distort prices and compel domestic producers to compete on an uneven playing field, where input costs can fluctuate dramatically from one month to the next.

From Administrative to Strategic

Faced with this "perfect storm," the Purchasing function can no longer be relegated to processing requisitions and negotiating unit prices. It must evolve. The modern Chief Purchasing Officer (CPO) needs a seat at the decision-making table not only to report savings, but to mitigate financial risks and ensure business continuity.

Yet across Latin America, many still lag in maturity. Corporations continue to manage millions of dollars with disconnected tools and manual processes. This fragmentation limits the purchasing teams, preventing them from fulfilling their true role: acting as internal consultants who challenge demand, optimize budgets, and identify innovation opportunities across the supply chain.

Compliance: A Necessary Shield

This technological lag leaves the door open to the most silent but costly risk: lack of compliance. Without clear digital governance, organizations expose themselves to multiple forms of risk, including:

Tax and regulatory risk: In Latin America's strict tax environments, limited visibility into suppliers and payments can result in severe penalties and reputational damage. Fraud and conflicts of interest: Opacity in supplier selection and insufficient segregation of duties create fertile ground for unethical internal practices. "Maverick" buying: Purchases made outside approved contracts erode margins and expose organizations to suppliers that may fail to meet quality, regulatory, or sustainability (ESG) standards.

Towards Total Spend Management (TSM)

To protect operations, organizations must move beyond isolated cost‑cutting initiatives and adopt a Total Spend Management (TSM) approach. TSM goes beyond simply "saving"; it is about achieving holistic control of all spending — direct, indirect, and services — through a single, intelligent lens.

To accelerate return on investment, five key practices are essential:

Total visibility: Centralizing data to understand who is spending, on what, and with whom. This allows organizations to consolidate volumes and negotiate more effectively in the face of price volatility. Automated compliance ("No PO, No Pay"): Establishing system-based controls that block invoices without a prior Purchase Order. This is not about changing the culture overnight but about realistic implementation plans with clear rules and consequences that reinforce spending complies with internal policy adherence. Supplier risk management: Evaluating business partners beyond price, by monitoring their financial and legal health to reduce the risk of supply chain disruptions. Digitizing the Source-to-Pay Cycle: Eliminating paper-based processes reduces errors and frees teams from manual operational tasks, allowing them to focus on higher-value strategic work. Working capital optimization: Leveraging technology to dynamically manage payment terms and capture early payment discounts to improve liquidity.

Technology and Experience: The Ankura and Coupa Alliance

Achieving true Total Spend Management requires more than good intentions; it demands world-class tools implemented with the right expertise. At Ankura, we believe strategic consulting is most powerful when paired with world-class technology. Through our partnership with Coupa, we help our clients implement platforms that integrate Artificial Intelligence and "Community Intelligence" (real data from thousands of suppliers and users).

This combination of crisis management expertise and advanced technology enables Mexican companies to move from opacity to transparency. In an environment defined by volatile tariffs, regulatory pressure, and tight margins, intelligent spend management is no longer optional. It is one of the strongest defenses a company can build.

This article was originally published by American Industrial Magazine and is republished here with permission. The views expressed reflect the author's professional perspective. To view the original article, click here.

