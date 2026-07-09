Prompting Isn’t A Strategy: Why Business Development Becomes More Valuable When Content Becomes Easier

Feliza Bahamonde Wormull (Visa and Go)’s articles from GGI Global Alliance are most popular:

Anyone can now write a post, proposal, or newsletter in minutes. That is useful, but it’s not the same as effective, and it’s not the same as memorable.

As AI lowers the cost of content, firms will produce more – and more often. The challenge is no longer producing content. It is earning a reader’s time.

The risk isn’t bad AI writing. It is perfectly polished writing that says nothing.

AI didn’t cause this. But AI has made it impossible to hide. Recently, I saw two firms communicate about the same market trend. One published a polished summary of what was happening – accurate, but generic. The other connected the trend to a specific client concern, explained why it mattered now, and offered a clear point of view. The first created content. The second created relevance.

A prompt can generate language. It cannot decide what a firm should stand for, which conversations it should lead, or why a client should trust its judgment. Those choices still come from people.

That is why business development and marketing matter more in the AI era, not less. AI gives firms speed. Strategy gives that speed direction.

Without a point of view, AI only accelerates the generic. Volume stops being an advantage when everyone has access to the same tools. What remains is relevance – being useful to the right person at the right moment, on the question that actually matters to them.

The firms that stand out won’t use AI to replace strategy. They will use it to sharpen it: to understand clients better, spot market shifts sooner, and create space for harder thinking.

Business development is built on relationships. AI can support this, but it cannot earn trust on its own. Trust is built through judgment, consistency, usefulness, and credibility over time.

Strong marketing strategy stands on four essentials:

Clarity: Who we serve, and why we matter to them.

Relevance: The problems clients are truly trying to solve.

Voice: What we believe, not only what we offer.

Trust: Why clients should keep listening.

AI can sharpen a message. It cannot manufacture substance.

The opportunity is not to turn firms into content machines. It is to become sharper, more intentional, and more discriminating about what we say.