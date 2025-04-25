Mexico Simplifies Procedures Before Its Federal Commission For Protection Against Sanitary Risks

On March 27, 2025, Mexico's Federal Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS) published an agreement in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) outlining simplification measures for COFEPRIS procedures.

Key simplification actions include:

(i) Eliminating mandatory use of the "Notice of Operation, Sanitary Responsible and Modification or Cancellation" form for filing notices of operation and sanitary responsibility for health-related supply establishments and environmental health establishments, in their various modalities.

(ii) Eliminating mandatory use of the "Notice of the original establishment responsible for the cancellation of the sanitary responsible" when modifying or cancelling notices of operation and/or sanitary responsibility for health-related supply establishments and environmental health establishments, in its different modalities.

(iii) Merging procedures COFEPRIS-05-006-A, COFEPRIS-05-006-B, COFEPRIS-05-006-C, COFEPRIS-05-006-D, and COFEPRIS-05-006-E into "Notice of operations and sanitary responsible for health-related supply establishments," with different modalities.

(iv) Merging procedures COFEPRIS-05-007-A, COFEPRIS-05-007-B, COFEPRIS-05-007-C, COFEPRIS-05-007-D, and COFEPRIS-05-007-E into "Notice of Modification or Cancellation of the Notice of Operation and/or Sanitary Responsibility of the Health-Related Supply Establishments," with different modalities.

The agreement will enter into force 15 business days after its publication in the DOF.

