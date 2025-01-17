Increase To The UMA Value Announced For 2025

On January 10, 2025, Mexico's National Institute of Statistics and Geography published the new values for the Updated Metric Unit ("Unidad de Medida y Actualización" or "UMA") that will take...

On January 10, 2025, Mexico's National Institute of Statistics and Geography published the new values for the Updated Metric Unit (“Unidad de Medida y Actualización” or “UMA”) that will take effect on February 1, 2025, as provided by law. The UMA is an economic reference used as a basis for calculating payments, obligations, or fines owed to the government, whether under federal or local law. Its updated value is published annually.

The values of the UMA for 2025 will be as follows:

Year Daily Monthly Annual 2025 $113.14 MXN $3,439.46 MXN $41,273.52 MXN

The variation from the 2024 UMA is +4.21%.

The UMA was adopted as an economic reference in 2016. Before this, the minimum wage was used to calculate payment obligations and penalties. Any reference to the minimum wage that is maintained in the legislation or the legal system and that is not related to employment relationships or payments derived from employment relationships, will be understood as a reference to the UMA, which will be the new value that must be considered for the payment of obligations according to federal and state laws.

Accordingly, it is important for employers to review their individual and collective labor contracts to determine how the UMA will affect the social security benefits agreed upon by the parties. Similarly, employers should review and adjust their payroll practices as appropriate to comply with UMA-related requirements.

