Malta Launches Voluntary Safety Certification Scheme For Pleasure Yachts Under 24m

Transport Malta has introduced a new set of Non-Mandatory Safety Guidelines for Pleasure Yachts under 24 metres, together with a voluntary survey and certification scheme aimed at enhancing safety standards within the Maltese pleasure yacht fleet. The initiative will come into force on a voluntary basis on 01st of June 2026.

The guidelines apply to privately operated pleasure yachts registered under the Malta flag and establish a structured framework covering vessel safety, operational standards, pollution prevention and onboard equipment. Importantly, participation remains entirely voluntary and owners who choose not to adopt the scheme may continue operating their yachts without any additional obligations.

Amongst other matters, the guidelines address CE certification requirements, operator competence, voyage planning, safety equipment, firefighting arrangements, pollution prevention measures and the growing risks associated with lithium battery installations and marine toys. They also introduce a recommended minimum equipment schedule covering lifesaving appliances, navigation equipment, communications systems and emergency response equipment.

A key feature of the initiative is the introduction of a voluntary Pleasure Yacht Safety Certificate, which may be issued following a survey carried out by an Appointed Government Surveyor or Recognised Organisation. The certificate will be valid for five years, subject to intermediate and renewal surveys.

Although the scheme does not create any mandatory requirements, it provides yacht owners with an opportunity to demonstrate compliance with recognised safety standards and may prove beneficial when cruising internationally, obtaining insurance coverage, or dealing with foreign authorities and marinas that increasingly request evidence of safety compliance for pleasure craft.

The introduction of these guidelines reflects Malta’s continued commitment to supporting the yachting sector through practical and proportionate regulation, whilst promoting higher standards of safety and environmental responsibility across the pleasure yacht industry.