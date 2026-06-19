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19 June 2026

Luxembourg M&A: Structuring Beyond Execution - Paperjam

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Luther Luxembourg S.A.

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Leading business law firm Luther was established in Luxembourg in 2010. The firm’s multilingual professionals advise domestic and international clients across numerous practice areas, particularly Corporate/M&A, Banking and Finance, Dispute Resolution, Investment Management, Employment, and Real Estate. Our clients, ranging from multinational corporations, investment funds, financial institutions to private equity firms, have placed their trust in our interdisciplinary legal advice that aims to hit the mark. Luther employs over 420 lawyers and tax advisors and is present in ten German economic centers and has ten international offices in European and Asian financial centers.
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Luther's M&A team provides comprehensive advisory services on complex cross-border transactions, integrating corporate, financing, and regulatory expertise to structure and execute deals within fully integrated frameworks. The firm's publications cover diverse legal topics including consumer protection, competition law, employment law, and estate planning, demonstrating their multidisciplinary approach to legal practice.
Luxembourg Corporate/Commercial Law
Eric Sublon,Euryale Didillon,Aurélien Latouche
+2 Authors
Luther Luxembourg S.A. are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law, Government, Public Sector and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
  • in European Union
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Securities & Investment industries

Luther’s M&A team advises on complex cross-border transactions, combining corporate, financing and regulatory expertise to structure and execute deals within fully integrated frameworks from the outset.

Read the complete article: 

Luxembourg M&A: structuring beyond execution | Delano News

Fusions-acquisitions: structurer avant d’exécuter | Paperjam News

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Eric Sublon
Eric Sublon
Photo of Euryale Didillon
Euryale Didillon
Photo of Robert Goerend
Robert Goerend
Photo of Aurélien Latouche
Aurélien Latouche
Photo of Mathieu Laurent
Mathieu Laurent
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