Luther Luxembourg S.A. are most popular:
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Luther’s M&A team advises on complex cross-border transactions, combining corporate, financing and regulatory expertise to structure and execute deals within fully integrated frameworks from the outset.
Read the complete article:
Luxembourg M&A: structuring beyond execution | Delano News
Fusions-acquisitions: structurer avant d’exécuter | Paperjam News
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]