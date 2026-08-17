Company Redomiciliation To Cyprus: The Tax Case, The Decision And The Process

Company redomiciliation to Cyprus transfers a foreign company’s registered office here without dissolving it. The company keeps its legal identity, its contracts, its assets and its trading history. Most published guidance on the subject stops at the forms and the fees. This one starts from the statute, because the two provisions that decide whether the move is worth making are also the two most frequently misstated. Article 2(b) of the Income Tax Law settles when the company becomes Cyprus tax resident, and Article 33B(3) settles what your assets are worth when they arrive.

We advise against redomiciliation more often than we advise for it. The cases where it is clearly right have one thing in common, and the cases where it fails tend to fail for the same four reasons every time. Both are set out below.

For owners who have outgrown their current jurisdiction, or who need genuine substance inside the EU, redomiciliation is usually the cleanest route available. Liquidating one company and incorporating another breaks continuity in ways that cost real money, from novated contracts to lost licences and a reset trading record.

This guide covers three things. What Cyprus offers a foreign-owned company after the 2026 tax reform, how to decide whether moving your company to Cyprus is right for you, and the redomiciliation process exactly as the Registrar of Companies applies it.

what redomiciliation to Cyprus actually does

Under the Companies Law Cap 113, a company incorporated in an approved country or jurisdiction can be registered as continuing in the Republic of Cyprus. From the day the Registrar registers it, it is treated as a legal person incorporated under Cyprus law, subject to every statutory obligation that applies to a Cyprus company and able to exercise every power one holds.

Section 354F protects the outcome that matters commercially. The registration is invalid if it operates to create a new legal entity, to affect the company’s property, rights, debts or obligations, or to render ineffective proceedings brought against it. A company incorporated in 2011 that redomiciles to Cyprus is still a company incorporated in 2011.

It is not a merger and it is not a transfer of assets. The same legal entity changes the flag it sails under.

Cyprus tax for a foreign-owned company after the 2026 reform

If you are a foreign shareholder redomiciling a company here, a large part of it does not apply to you, and the parts that do are rarely explained clearly. Start with the question that decides everything and work down.

The question is what happens when profits leave. The answer is nothing. Cyprus imposes no withholding tax on dividends paid to shareholders who are not Cyprus tax resident, whether they are individuals or companies, and there is no minimum holding, no holding period and no beneficial ownership test to satisfy first. Interest is treated the same way, as are royalties for rights not used within Cyprus. For a foreign-owned company this is the most important feature of the regime, and the 2026 reform left it untouched.

The same logic disposes of most of what you will read about Special Defence Contribution. SDC reaches only persons who are both Cyprus tax resident and Cyprus domiciled, so a foreign shareholder sits outside it entirely. The deemed dividend distribution rules, abolished for profits earned from 2026 onwards in any event, apply only where profits are attributable to shareholders who are Cyprus resident and domiciled. A Cyprus company owned from abroad therefore has no deemed distribution exposure at all.

What remains is the corporate tax itself, and it is now 15%. The rate rose from 12.5% with effect from tax year 2026 under Law 244(I)/2025, aligning Cyprus with the OECD global minimum. Read that as stability rather than cost. The argument that Cyprus is artificially cheap, and therefore exposed to the next round of international pressure, has gone.

In practice the effective rate is frequently well below the headline, and two provisions do most of that work. The notional interest deduction gives a deduction on new equity introduced since 2014, calculated at the ten-year government bond yield of the country where the funds are employed plus a five per cent premium, and capped at 80% of the taxable profit those funds generate. The intellectual property regime gives an 80% deduction on qualifying profits from qualifying IP, where patents and copyrighted software qualify but trademarks and other marketing intangibles do not. Either one, used properly, takes the effective rate on the relevant profits to approximately 3%.

For a holding company the exemptions matter more than the rate. Profits on the disposal of shares, bonds, debentures, options and units in collective investment schemes are exempt from corporate income tax without conditions, with no holding period and no minimum stake, the only exception being Cyprus immovable property and shares deriving their value from it. Foreign dividend income is exempt unless it was deductible for the paying company, and exempt from SDC unless the payer is both more than half engaged in investment activity and taxed at an effective rate below 7.5%. Both limbs must fail before the exemption is lost, and there is no minimum shareholding or holding period, which makes this one of the wider participation exemptions in the EU.

The remainder of the regime is administratively straightforward in a way that is easy to undervalue until you have operated somewhere it is not. There is no capital gains tax except on Cyprus immovable property and shares deriving value from it. Qualifying reorganisations, including mergers, divisions and share exchanges, are tax neutral. Losses carry forward seven years, and group relief is available on a 75% holding without interposed non-Cyprus companies breaking the group, provided they sit in the EU or in a treaty or information exchange jurisdiction. Cyprus has more than sixty double tax treaties in force and full access to the EU Parent-Subsidiary, Interest and Royalties and Mergers Directives. Stamp duty was abolished entirely from 1 January 2026 and the annual company levy from 2024, and research and development expenditure attracts a 120% deduction through to 2030.

One caveat belongs here rather than in the small print. Cyprus operates defensive measures against payments to associated companies in EU blacklisted and low-tax jurisdictions, with an associated company threshold of more than 50%. A company redomiciling from such a jurisdiction, or expecting to pay into one, needs this checked before anything is filed. More in our article here.

how your assets are valued when they enter the Cyprus tax net

Article 33B(3) of the Income Tax Law sets the value at which assets enter the Cyprus tax system, and it is the strongest technical argument in the whole analysis. It is also routinely misstated, so take it precisely.

Where assets, a company’s tax residence or a permanent establishment transfer to Cyprus from another Member State, the Cyprus starting value is the value established on exit by that Member State, unless that value does not reflect market value. Where the transfer is from a third country, the same approach applies to intangible assets, taking the value established by that third country unless it fails to reflect market value.

The consequence is what matters. The value of intangibles arriving from a Member State or a third country becomes the acquisition cost for amortisation under Article 9(1)(l), written off over useful economic life to a maximum of twenty years, and over exactly twenty years where the life is indefinite. A company that developed intellectual property abroad and has been taxed on the uplift on exit brings that uplifted value into Cyprus and amortises against 15% profits from there.

Be precise about where the benefit does not sit. Gains on securities were already exempt, so the rule adds nothing for a company holding only subsidiary shares. Note also that capital expenditure on intangibles contributed against an issue of share capital cannot exceed market value at the date of introduction, and no deduction is available at all unless that market value is documented to the satisfaction of the Commissioner.

if the shareholders move to Cyprus too

Many owners redomicile the company and relocate personally. The two decisions are separate but they interact.

A Cyprus tax resident individual who is not domiciled in Cyprus pays no income tax and no SDC on dividends and interest. The only Cyprus charge is the General Healthcare System contribution at 2.65%, capped at 180,000 euro of annual income, so a maximum of 4,770 euro a year regardless of the size of the dividend. Non-domiciled status runs until the individual has been Cyprus tax resident for 17 of the preceding 20 years, and since 2026 it can be extended by two further five-year periods on payment of 250,000 euro for each.

Residency itself is established under the 183-day rule or the 60-day rule, and from 2026 the 60-day rule no longer requires that the individual is not tax resident in another state.

when redomiciliation to Cyprus is the right move

The strongest cases share a common feature. There is something in the existing entity worth preserving that a new company cannot replicate. Four situations meet that test.

The first and most valuable is a company holding registered assets. A vessel, an aircraft, real property, a mortgaged asset or a registered trademark stays with the company because the legal owner never changes. Move the business into a new Cyprus company instead and every one of those assets has to be transferred, which means re-registration, transfer fees, fresh mortgage registration, lender consent and in many cases a taxable disposal in the origin jurisdiction. For a shipowning company the difference is not marginal, and Cyprus tonnage tax remains available once the company is here.

The second is a company arriving with significant intangible assets, whether from inside or outside the EU, for the entry valuation reason above combined with the intellectual property regime.

The third is a company incorporated in an offshore jurisdiction now under economic substance pressure, with real operating history, banking relationships and client contracts. It needs a credible jurisdiction and it cannot afford to look like it started trading last month. Redomiciliation gives it a Cyprus company with a ten-year track record and full EU standing.

The fourth is a group preparing for a sale or an investment round, because acquirers read a liquidation and reincorporation as a red flag and a continuation as ordinary housekeeping.

There is also a straightforward operational case. Where the shareholders have moved to Cyprus and the board now genuinely meets here, the company’s residency should follow the decision-making. Leaving the entity registered elsewhere while running it from Limassol creates precisely the mismatch that foreign tax authorities look for.

when redomiciliation to Cyprus is the wrong move

We advise against it more often than we advise for it.

If the company has no meaningful history, no contracts worth preserving and no intangible assets, redomiciliation is the expensive route to a destination you can reach by incorporating a new Cyprus company in a week.

If the origin jurisdiction charges an exit tax, that liability crystallises on departure and it is very often larger than the Cyprus saving over the following three years. This must be quantified before anything is filed.

If the plan is to change the company’s tax address without changing where the company is actually run, do not proceed. Cap 113 imposes no substance requirement, and that is exactly the trap. Cyprus residency is automatic on the transfer, which is precisely why it proves nothing on its own. The country where the directors sit and the decisions are taken can assert residency too, and the treaty tie-breaker will then decide the matter on facts rather than on the certificate.

Note also what the 2026 change removed at the other end. A Cyprus-incorporated company is now Cyprus tax resident whether or not another country claims it, subject only to a treaty provision to the contrary. Structures that relied on a Cyprus company being non-resident no longer work.

Finally, groups with consolidated revenue above 750 million euro should not read 15% as the answer. Pillar Two operates on an effective rate calculation, and the IP regime or notional interest deduction can pull that below 15%. Cyprus operates its own domestic minimum top-up tax, so the shortfall is collected here.

can your company legally leave its current jurisdiction?

Two preconditions decide everything, and if either fails the process stops there.

First, the law of the country of origin must permit the transfer out. Some jurisdictions allow it plainly, others subject to tax clearance or regulatory consent, and some do not allow it at all. The United Kingdom has no mechanism in either direction, and the inward-only regime consulted on in 2026 would not change that for UK companies wanting to leave. Australia has no continuation regime either way. Singapore and Hong Kong admit companies but do not release them. The British Virgin Islands, Cayman, Bermuda, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Switzerland, Luxembourg, the United States and Canada do permit outward continuation.

Second, the company’s memorandum must permit its continuation under the legal system of another approved country or jurisdiction. Where the constitutional documents are silent or restrictive, they must be amended in the home jurisdiction before anything is filed in Cyprus.

Therefore the first piece of work in any redomiciliation is a legal opinion from the country of origin. Do not commit to a timetable before you have it.

Cyprus applies two further gates. Section 354A admits companies only from an approved country or jurisdiction, meaning one with legislative provisions equivalent to Cap 113, and there is no published list. Section 354I requires the Registrar to reject the application where liquidation, insolvency, composition or execution proceedings have begun, where a liquidator, administrator or receiver has been appointed, where a decision suspends or limits creditors’ rights, or where proceedings have started for breach of the laws of the jurisdiction of incorporation. Redomiciliation is not an escape route from trouble.

decisions to make before you file, and when the company becomes Cyprus tax resident

The Registrar expects a fully formed company on the other side of the process, not a work in progress. Before the first application you need to settle the company’s name, its directors and secretary, the address of its registered office in Cyprus, its members and share capital, its objects, and its memorandum and articles.

Understand what these decisions do and do not control. They do not determine whether the company is Cyprus tax resident, because that is settled by the transfer itself. Article 2(b) of the Income Tax Law treats a company that has transferred its registered office or seat to Cyprus as incorporated in Cyprus, and a Cyprus-incorporated company is Cyprus tax resident by default unless a double tax treaty provides otherwise. A redomiciled company is Cyprus tax resident from registration, whether or not a single board meeting is ever held here.

What these decisions do control is whether that position survives contact with a foreign tax authority. Where the directors are resident, where board meetings are held and where management and control genuinely sit will decide a treaty tie-breaker, answer a continuing residency claim from the home jurisdiction, and determine whether the structure holds up under challenge. Substance does not create the Cyprus residency. It defends it.

step one, approving the Cyprus company name

The company can continue in Cyprus under its existing name or adopt a new one. Either way the name must be approved by the Registrar.

Search the Register before you apply. A name will be rejected if it is too similar to an existing company, or if it is misleading or undesirable. Where it resembles an existing registered entity it can still be examined, but only with that entity’s written consent attached. The Registrar’s search is not confined to Cyprus and he may refuse a name to protect the reputation of an international organisation with no Cyprus presence, so a trademark check is worth doing first. Restrictive words require the consent of the competent governmental authority.

The name must carry the correct ending. A private company limited by shares or by guarantee ends with Limited or Ltd, or the Greek equivalent. A public company ends with Public Company Limited, PLC or one of the other permitted variants.

step two, filing form ME1 to apply for the temporary certificate of continuation

Document Purpose Copy of the revised memorandum of the overseas company Shows the constitution permits continuation elsewhere Certificate of good standing or equivalent from the competent authority of the country of incorporation Confirms the company exists and is compliant Affidavit by a director confirming solvency Protects creditors Resolution authorising registration as continuing in the Republic Evidences the corporate decision Official document evidencing that the competent authority of the country of incorporation has been informed Confirms the home regulator knows Any consent or pre-approval for restricted words or the nature of the business Only if not already filed with the name application

Public and regulated companies face more. Where shares or debentures have been offered to the public, the most recent offer document must be filed together with the consent of the competent authority of the stock exchange on which the shares are listed. Where the activity requires a licence both in Cyprus and in the country of incorporation, official consent from that authority must be produced, and the company must in any event secure authorisation from the relevant Cyprus authority before commencing business here.

One practical point causes more delay than any other. Every supporting document must be a true authentic copy carrying an apostille under the Hague Convention affixed to the original foreign language document by the competent overseas authority. Where the country of incorporation is not a party to the Convention, certification must come from the respective competent authority. Documents in any language other than Greek require a file of certified translations.

step three, receiving the temporary certificate of continuation

Once satisfied that the application complies with the Companies Law, the Registrar files it, certifies that the company is provisionally registered as continuing in the Republic from the date of registration, issues the temporary certificate, and publishes the redomiciliation in the Official Gazette.

This is the moment the company becomes Cypriot in substance. From that date it is a legal person incorporated pursuant to the Companies Law, bound by every statutory obligation and able to exercise every power of a Cyprus company. Banks, counterparties and regulators can be shown certified copies of the register entry.

The company is now registered in two places at once. Closing that gap is the next step.

step four, deregistering the company in its country of origin

The company has six months from the date of the temporary certificate, extendable by a further three months where there is reasonable cause. This is the second six-month deadline, and the statute is explicit that after the extension no further time is available and the Registrar may strike the company off and notify the origin authority that it is not registered in Cyprus.

Within that window form ME4 must be filed by hand or post, accompanied by the certificate from the competent authority of the original jurisdiction confirming that the company has ceased to be registered there, any other document evidencing deregistration, and the temporary certificate itself.

Deregistration in the home jurisdiction is outside your control and frequently slower than expected, particularly where tax clearance is required first. Treat that clearance as a tax event, not an administrative one. Many jurisdictions impose an exit charge on a company transferring its residence out, calculated on unrealised gains, and it becomes payable precisely when you need the deregistration certificate. Quantify it before you file in Cyprus and start the home jurisdiction process in parallel, not after.

step five, the Cyprus certificate of continuation

When the Registrar is satisfied with the ME4 filing he issues the certificate of continuation, confirming that the company has been registered as continuing in the Republic and carrying its registration number. Any certificate previously issued in the process ceases to have legal effect. The certificate can be collected from the central offices of the Department or received by post.

The redomiciliation is complete. The compliance clock starts immediately.

what you must do after redomiciliation to Cyprus

Register with the Tax Department immediately, and do it on the temporary certificate rather than waiting for the certificate of continuation. Article 5A(2) of the Assessment and Collection of Taxes Law gives sixty days to a company incorporated or registered in the Republic. A company formed abroad, which is what a redomiciled company is, must register and obtain a tax number immediately after registration under the Companies Law, immediately after becoming resident, or immediately after acquiring income. The company becomes a Cyprus legal person and Cyprus tax resident on the temporary certificate, so the obligation bites then, not months later when the process completes. Advisers who apply the sixty-day rule here are applying the wrong limb of the article.

Plan for the new filing calendar, because 2026 is the year it changes. From tax year 2026 the corporate income tax return is due by 31 January of the second year following the tax year, and the tax is payable on that same date. For tax year 2026 that means 31 January 2028, replacing the old 31 March return and 1 August payment. Provisional tax remains payable in two instalments on 31 July and 31 December, with the ten per cent surcharge where the provisional estimate falls below 75% of the final liability. One point applies directly to a redomiciled company. Where a company becomes Cyprus tax resident after 30 June, its provisional tax estimate is submitted and paid in a single instalment by 31 December of that year.

Ongoing corporate compliance follows the standard regime. The company and its officers must notify the Registrar of any change to its particulars. Once every calendar year it must prepare an annual return to its reference date and file it with a copy of its accounts, and at the end of each tax year it must prepare audited financial statements to support the tax return.

how long redomiciliation to Cyprus takes, and what it costs

Assume six to nine months end to end for a straightforward case and treat anything faster as a bonus. The Cyprus filings move quickly, particularly where accelerated processing is taken at each stage. The delay almost always sits in the home jurisdiction, in obtaining apostilled documents, regulatory consents and the final deregistration certificate.

The Registrar’s own fees are nominal and are not the number to plan around. The real cost sits in home jurisdiction legal advice, apostilles and certified translations, any exit charge on departure, and Cyprus professional fees through to the first set of audited accounts.

where redomiciliations to Cyprus go wrong

Four failures account for most stalled cases. The constitutional documents did not permit continuation elsewhere and had to be amended late. The apostille or certification chain was incomplete, so the ME1 was rejected on filing. Deregistration abroad ran past the six-month window because tax clearance had not been started early enough. Or banking broke, because statutory continuity binds the Registrar and not the company’s bank, which will run full onboarding and know-your-client procedures regardless of section 354F.

All four are avoidable with proper sequencing. None is cheap to fix afterwards.

common questions about redomiciliation to Cyprus

is there any Cyprus tax when profits are paid out to foreign shareholders?

No. Cyprus imposes no withholding tax on dividends paid to non-Cyprus tax residents, whether individuals or companies, with no minimum holding or holding period. Defensive measures apply to associated companies in EU blacklisted and low-tax jurisdictions and should be checked where relevant.

does the deemed dividend distribution regime affect a foreign-owned company?

No. It applies only to profits attributable to Cyprus tax resident and domiciled shareholders, and it is abolished altogether for profits earned from 2026 onwards.

when does the company become Cyprus tax resident?

On registration, and specifically on the temporary certificate of continuation. Article 2(b) of the Income Tax Law treats a company that has transferred its registered office or seat to Cyprus as incorporated in Cyprus, and a Cyprus-incorporated company is Cyprus tax resident unless a double tax treaty provides otherwise. Residency does not depend on where the board meets, although where the board meets will decide whether the position withstands challenge from the former home jurisdiction.

how long does redomiciliation to Cyprus take?

Six to nine months for a straightforward case. The binding constraint is the origin jurisdiction’s deregistration process, which must complete within six months of the temporary certificate, extendable once by three months.

does the company keep its contracts, licences and bank accounts?

Contracts and legal obligations continue by operation of law under section 354F. Banks apply their own onboarding requirements regardless. Regulated activities require a Cyprus licence obtained before operations begin.

can any company redomicile to Cyprus?

No. The origin jurisdiction must permit outward continuation, the company’s memorandum must authorise it, the origin jurisdiction must qualify as an approved jurisdiction, and the company must be free of insolvency, liquidation and enforcement proceedings.

start with a redomiciliation feasibility review

Redomiciliation is a good decision for the right company and an expensive one for the wrong company. The question is never simply whether Cyprus will accept the transfer. It is whether the resulting structure holds up on substance, tax residency and regulatory footing once it is here.

Before you commit to a timetable or instruct anyone abroad, we will carry out a feasibility review that answers four questions. Whether your origin jurisdiction permits outward continuation and what its law requires. What departure will cost, including any exit charge on unrealised gains. What your assets are worth on entry under Article 33B(3) and what that is worth to you in tax. And where management and control must sit for the Cyprus position to survive challenge.

You get a clear answer, and if the answer is that redomiciliation is not worth doing, we will say so and tell you what to do instead. Contact Nikita & Partners to arrange it.