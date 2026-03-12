Fashion, Technology, And The Milan 2026 Olympics: A Runway For Innovation

With the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at center stage, Milan is well placed to highlight a fashion innovation that is already accelerating in the city: technical textiles and smart textiles...

Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.

Article Insights

Gary B. Solomon’s articles from Foley & Lardner are most popular: in European Union

with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries Foley & Lardner are most popular: within Coronavirus (COVID-19), Cannabis & Hemp and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)

With the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at center stage, Milan is well placed to highlight a fashion innovation that is already accelerating in the city: technical textiles and smart textiles that deliver performance, protection, and new functionality while remaining fashion ready. This shift is not simply about adding technology to garments. It is about textiles themselves becoming the innovation platform, where fiber engineering, finishing techniques, and digital development tools converge to produce materials that can be marketed through tangible benefits, such as comfort, durability, thermal management, and visibility.

Behind the scenes, Italy's technical textiles sector has become a quiet powerhouse. Industry groups report that Italy now leads Europe in technical textiles, with production at about €6.71 billion in 2021 and a strong export profile, and much higher in 2025. Trade platforms in Milan are reinforcing that momentum. Milano Unica, the Innovation Area curated by TexClubTec showcases smart yarns and fabrics, advanced paddings, retroreflective materials, and digital tools for simulation and circularity, turning material science into market ready design.

Global brands are translating this capability into fashion that performs in real conditions. Stone Island built an influential research track around reflective textiles derived from safety wear, applying resins with glass microspheres, and evolving the concept through experimental projects presented at Milan Design week. Moncler Grenoble has blurred the line between city fabrics and mountain protection, engineering denim and suede with membranes, taped or laminated seams, active insulations, and rescue reflectors, and telling that story through an immersive Beyond Performance exhibit in Milan during the Games season.

At Politecnico di Milano, the Textiles Hub tests and prototypes membranes, technical fabrics, and composites with digital workflows that connect engineering and design. Research teams at Cambridge have printed washable, breathable circuits directly on fabric, pointing to garments that sense, actively heat, and communicate without bulky modules. Graphene Flagship highlight textiles that manage heat, conduct signals, and improve moisture transport, a natural fit for winter sport layers, and even worn by Olympian athletes in the Tokyo 2020 games.

With Italy's leadership in technical textiles, Milan is proving that performance, protection, and elegance can be designed into the textile itself. As the Milano Cortina Winter Games draw global attention to Milan, the city has a rare platform to show how technical textiles can redefine fashion through real performance moments on ice and snow.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.