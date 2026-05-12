CD Milan, May 4, 2026, Revocation Action, UPC_CFI_552/2025

A reasonable expectation of success exists when scientific data indicate that the tested solution can yield a positive result, despite experimental uncertainty. Thus, a reasonable expectation of success is based on reason and knowledge of scientific data, even though the skilled person knows that the outcome is not certain until it is subject of clinical trial. The greater the realism/reasonableness of the starting point, the greater the expectation of success. On the other hand, hope for success arises when the result is based on sheer assumptions or contradictions in sources, making the outcome possible but not reasonable.

Contributions from unrelated technical fields may also be relevant prior art when assessing inventive step Such contributions may be relevant prior art provided they are reasonably capable of providing the person skilled in the art with useful guidance for improving the invention.