Sick Leave: Protection Extended To The Day Preceding The Certificate Also For Outpatient Medical Visits

INPS Circular No. 92 introduces significant changes to sick leave protection, extending coverage to include the day before a medical certificate is issued, even when the examination occurs at a doctor's office rather than through a home visit. This expansion addresses potential disadvantages employees face when delays occur in obtaining medical examinations, though specific exceptions apply for weekends and midweek holidays.

With Circular No. 92 of 4 September, INPS provided important clarification on the identification of the first day of sickness for the purposes of entitlement to the related sickness benefits.

As a general rule, for social security purposes, a sickness event is deemed to commence on the date on which the medical certificate certifying the employee’s temporary incapacity for work is issued. This date is particularly significant, as it affects the calculation of the waiting period (i.e. the first three days not compensated by INPS), benefit rates, the maximum compensable period and the application of obligations relating to medical checks.

INPS has long recognised, in certain circumstances, social security protection in respect of the day immediately preceding the issuance of the medical certificate, in order to prevent employees from being disadvantaged by delays in obtaining an examination from their general practitioner.

Whereas previously this possibility was generally available only where the medical certificate was issued following a home visit, Circular No. 92 extends it to cases in which the medical examination is carried out at the general practitioner's office.

However, this extension does not apply where the preceding day falls on a midweek public holiday, a Saturday or a Sunday, as employees are required in such circumstances to make use of continuity-of-care medical services.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.