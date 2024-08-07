2024 Summer Olympics Series: Italy

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games began Friday, July 26. To celebrate this international event, Littler offices around the globe will share key changes in labor and employment laws that have transpired since the last time their countries hosted the Olympic games.1

The Paris 2024 Olympics promises to catalyze significant innovations and changes, not only in sports but also in socio-cultural and economic contexts. It is noteworthy that the Paris Olympics is the first gender-equal Olympic Games in history, with women representing 50% of all participating athletes. This event provides an opportunity to reflect on how the Olympic Games can spark innovations and are deeply intertwined with the issues of "Diversity & Inclusion" in Italy, triggering important changes in society.

Among the most memorable Olympic Games in history, the Rome 1960 Olympics certainly hold a prominent place. The 1960 Rome Olympics were not just a celebration of sporting excellence but also marked an important starting point for issues of inclusion and diversity. Athletes such as Wilma Rudolph, the first African American woman to win three gold medals in a single Olympics, broke gender and racial barriers and inspired profound social change. Additionally, the 1960 Rome Olympics were the first to include athletes with disabilities.

Events like these provide insight into how integrating and enhancing diversity is a strategic and beneficial choice in any context, including the workplace. Today, integrating and celebrating diversity in the corporate environment is not only a strategic choice but also a significant opportunity for companies. It allows them not only to differentiate themselves from competitors and enhance brand reputation, but also to achieve economic incentives. In recent years, the development of Diversity & Inclusion has also become essential in Italy as a condition for business growth and the promotion of efficiency and competitiveness.

Gender Equality: Cornerstone of Diversity & Inclusion in the Workplace

Diversity & Inclusion undoubtedly represent significant challenges that companies continue to face. There is a growing culture in Italy of inclusion aiming to promote diversity explicitly based on factors such as gender, nationality, orientation, disability, religion, and other identifiable and protected forms of diversity. Inclusive companies experience positive effects not only in financial growth but also in brand attractiveness, increased motivation, and consequently higher employee retention.

One of the key indicators of Diversity & Inclusion is gender equality, which is also a goal of Italy's National Recovery and Resilience Plan and the United Nations 2030 Agenda. In Italy, the Code of Equal Opportunities between Men and Women (Legislative Decree of April 11, 2006, No. 198, amended by Law of November 5, 2021, No. 162) aims to close gaps between men and women by promoting women's participation in the labor market and combating all forms of gender discrimination through gender mainstreaming.

The Code of Equal Opportunities between Men and Women implements two important tools aimed at promoting greater awareness of gender equality:

periodic report on the status of male and female personnel : a report that companies with more than 50 employees must compile every two years and submit to the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies.

: a report that companies with more than 50 employees must compile every two years and submit to the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies. gender equality certification: a formal certification that "exemplary" companies can achieve by meeting specific gender equality standards.

The first tool is designed to provide the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies with an overview of the male and female workforce within a company, covering aspects such as new hires, dismissals, salaries, contractual positions, etc. The Ministry publishes a list on its website of companies that have submitted the report and those that have not. Failure to submit the report not only affects the company's reputation but also results in fines and potential suspension of social security benefits.

The second tool, on the other hand, aims to certify the actions taken by companies of all sizes to narrow the gender gap (e.g., increasing female hires, reducing wage disparity, improving maternity protection, etc.). Unlike the periodic report mentioned earlier, this certification is voluntary. However, achieving it offers several benefits to the company, such as reduced social security contributions.

These tools underscore Italy's commitment to advancing gender equality in the workplace, aligning with broader societal goals and international frameworks aimed at fostering inclusive and equitable environments.

Promoting Inclusion: Disability in the Context of Diversity & Inclusion

The Rome 1960 Olympics, which hosted the first Paralympics in history, shed light on another aspect of Diversity & Inclusion: the empowerment of people with disabilities.

In the last decade, the issue of disability has assumed a predominant role in the debate on human rights and social inclusion. Firmly linked to the principles of non-discrimination and full and effective participation in social life, it finds recognition in the fundamental right of people with disabilities to dignified work, serving as a substantial indicator of a modern and inclusive welfare system.

In Italy, specific legislation safeguards the rights of disabled workers. Law of March 12, 1999, No. 68, regulates the employment rights of disabled individuals, aiming to promote their integration into the workforce through support services and targeted placement initiatives. This law mandates that employers with at least 15 employees must hire a proportionate number of disabled workers based on their total workforce (e.g., from 15 to 35 employees, at least one disabled worker). It is considered a cornerstone of disability rights in Italy.

Many companies voluntarily choose to hire individuals from protected categories, recognizing the benefits of workforce diversity and inclusion, which include enhancing workplace culture and accessing incentives and tax benefits.

Conclusion

As we celebrate the achievements of athletes and the spirit of competition at Paris 2024, let us also commemorate the strides made in advancing diversity and inclusion. The journey from Rome to Paris reminds us that every Olympic Games is not only a contest of athleticism but also an opportunity to foster social progress and equality. In today's evolving society and workplaces, where there is increasing attention to diversity and vulnerabilities, it is crucial to adapt corporate structures and cultures to foster inclusive environments accessible to all. Diversity, complemented by inclusive practices, enhances overall corporate performance and, consequently, financial outcomes. Effective Diversity & Inclusion initiatives and policies not only attract talent, investors, and consumers but also stimulate innovation and creativity, improve internal dynamics, bolster brand equity, and enhance the company's reputation.

