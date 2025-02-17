Horizon Scanner ICE: February 2025 - Digital Infrastructure

ACCESS TO PHYSICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

The Berec Board of Regulators invites comments until 19 February 2025 on the Draft BEREC Report on the regulation of physical infrastructure access. The report provides an overview of access to physical infrastructure in Europe, irrespective of whether it is owned by telecommunications or non-telecommunications operators, as well as the strategies undertaken by electronic communications operators when aiming to expand their network and make use of physical infrastructure elements.

CUSTOMER CHARTER FOR INTERNET AND PHONE PROVIDERS

ComReg is consulting further until 20 February 2025 on its proposals for implementing a Customer Charter for providers of internet and phone services. In March 2023, ComReg issued a consultation document, "Proposals for implementing a Customer Charter. ComReg proposes to maintain several of its original preliminary views as set out in the 2023 consultation document. However, in light of views expressed by respondents, ComReg revised some of its preliminary views and is now consulting on these. Further information can be found here.

COMREG STRATEGY STATEMENT 2025 – 2027

ComReg invites submissions until 14 February 2025 on its 2025 – 2027 Strategy Statement.

ACCESSIBILITY FOR ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES

ComReg published an Information Notice on Accessibility for Electronic Communications Services. It summarises responses to ComReg's Call for Input, ComReg's position on its measures, and details of the European Accessibility Act. Service providers will be subject to accessibility requirements following the implementation of the Act on 28 June 2025, as well as ComReg's measures.

BT EXITS IRISH WHOLESALE MARKET

It is reported that BT is selling its wholesale and enterprise business unit to the UK-owned Speed Fibre Group, which owns Enet and Magnet+. The deal, valued at €22 million, is for the sale of BT Communications Ireland Ltd (BTCIL), which includes BT's domestic network infrastructure, over 400 customers and associated teams supporting wholesale and business enterprises. It does not include BTCIL's customer base of multinationals, large Irish organisations, the Emergency Call Answering Service, associated employees, and the recently divested data centre business. Those units will be renamed BT Business Telecoms Ireland. According to BT, the transaction also includes a long-term agreement for BT and Speed Fibre Group to source connectivity for their respective customers from each other. Read more in this article: BT sells off chunk of Irish telecoms business to Enet owner in €22m deal.

THREE IRELAND REFUNDS €3.76 MILLION TO CUSTOMERS FOR BREACHES OF ROAMING REGULATION

An investigation by ComReg found that certain Three Ireland customers had not received the appropriate notification on their phones when they reached either the €50 or €100 default limit, as required under the Data Roaming Regulations. In addition, certain customers received a notification that did not include the costs associated with each additional unit to be consumed. Under the terms of the agreement reached between ComReg and Three Ireland pursuant to section 62 of the Communications Regulation and Digital Hub Development Agency (Amendment) Act 2023, Three Ireland will ensure that customers receive the required notifications with the prescribed information and that affected customers are refunded.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.