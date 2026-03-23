Biomethane Production Facilities In Ireland

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Ireland has committed to producing up to 5.7 TWh of indigenously sourced biomethane per annum by 2030.

The National Biomethane Strategy, published in May 2024, sets out the policy framework for an agri-led biomethane sector. Gas Networks Ireland estimates that meeting the target will require up to 150–200 new anaerobic digestion plants. As of early 2026, Ireland has two operational facilities injecting biomethane to the national gas grid, producing approximately 75 GWh per year, less than 1.5% of the 2030 target.

The legislative architecture is taking shape. The Renewable Heat Obligation Bill 2025, which will underpin the RHO scheme from mid-2026, has completed priority drafting and is subject to EU TRIS notification, with the standstill period concluding on 30 March 2026. The Sectoral Capital Plan 2026–2030 allocates €100m–€200m in capital funding for biomethane from the Infrastructure Climate and Nature Fund. The Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation and Advanced Biofuel Obligation continue to provide demand-side support. The regulatory pieces are moving, but the consenting and environmental framework remains the principal constraint on delivery.

This guide addresses the legal and regulatory considerations that developers, investors and their advisers will encounter in bringing a biomethane production facility from site identification through to operation. It is written from the perspective of practitioners whose work spans environmental regulation, planning consent, land assembly and corporate structuring, the disciplines where most of the friction in project delivery actually occurs.

Site Selection and Land Assembly

Site selection for a biomethane facility is driven by a combination of factors that planning and environmental lawyers encounter at the earliest stage of instruction: proximity to the GNI gas network or a central grid injection point, availability of feedstock within a viable transport radius, road access capable of accommodating HGV traffic, and adequate separation from sensitive receptors including residential properties, European sites, and watercourses.

The land tenure arrangements require careful structuring. Many proposed sites sit on agricultural land held under informal grazing arrangements or conacre lettings. The interaction with the Agricultural Holdings (Ireland) Act and existing tenancy arrangements needs to be assessed before any development commitment is made. Option agreements, long-term leases and wayleaves for pipeline routes from the facility to the grid injection point must be negotiated and documented, with particular attention to access rights, reinstatement obligations and break provisions.

Local authority development plans vary considerably in how they treat anaerobic digestion as a land use class. Some county development plans are silent on the topic; others address it within general agricultural or industrial zoning provisions. There are, at present, no national planning guidelines specific to anaerobic digestion or biomethane production facilities, although the Biomethane Strategy indicated that guidelines were being developed for local authorities. This absence creates inconsistency in how applications are assessed from one local authority area to another.

Planning Permission

A biomethane production facility requires planning permission from the relevant local authority under the planning legislation. The application will engage standard development management considerations, including site suitability, traffic impact, visual impact, drainage, and compatibility with the development plan, but a number of additional regulatory requirements are specific to this class of development.

Environmental Impact Assessment. Depending on the scale and nature of the facility, EIA screening will be required. Facilities processing waste feedstock or exceeding certain throughput thresholds are likely to require a full Environmental Impact Assessment Report. Even where a facility falls below mandatory thresholds, sub-threshold screening under Schedule 7 of the planning legislation may be triggered, particularly where the proposed site is proximate to European sites or in a sensitive landscape.

Appropriate Assessment. Where a facility is located in proximity to a Special Area of Conservation or Special Protection Area, or where its operation may give rise to impacts on a European site, including through nitrogen deposition from digestate spreading on surrounding agricultural land, the planning authority must carry out Appropriate Assessment screening under the Habitats Directive. If significant effects on the integrity of a European site cannot be excluded, a Natura Impact Statement will be required.

RED permit-granting timelines. Biomethane production facilities are treated as renewable energy projects under the Renewable Energy Directive. The transposition of RED permit-granting requirements under the European Union (Planning and Development) (Renewable Energy) Regulations 2025 (S.I. No. 274/2025) imposes a two-year time limit on the permit-granting procedure, or one year in designated renewables acceleration areas. Renewable energy projects also benefit from a presumption that they are in the overriding public interest, which carries weight in the planning balance and in environmental assessments under EU legislation.

Strategic Infrastructure Development. The question of whether larger biomethane projects should be classified as strategic infrastructure development, thereby routing applications to An Coimisiún Pleanála rather than the local authority, has been raised by industry participants. At present, there is no such classification, and all applications are made to the local planning authority. The absence of a dedicated consenting route for large-scale facilities introduces uncertainty, particularly given the inconsistencies in local authority treatment noted above.

Community engagement. Organised local opposition to proposed AD facilities has become a material planning risk in Ireland. Concerns around odour, HGV traffic, proximity to residential areas, and the absence of national minimum setback distances have driven community campaigns against proposed facilities in several locations. Developers who invest in early and sustained community engagement, transparent environmental assessments and, where appropriate, community benefit arrangements will be better placed to secure consent and defend it on appeal.

EPA Licensing and Environmental Regulation

The environmental licensing regime applicable to a biomethane facility depends on its feedstock and operational profile. Where a facility processes waste feedstock or exceeds certain capacity thresholds, an Industrial Emissions Licence issued by the EPA under the EPA Act 1992 (as amended) will be required. The relevant activity classes are 11.4(b), 11.4(c) and 5.12(a).

The EPA’s submission on the draft Biomethane Strategy is instructive on the Agency’s regulatory expectations. It emphasises that feedstock classification (i.e. waste, non-waste, by-product, end-of-waste) has regulatory implications that must be resolved early in project design, and that Best Available Techniques must be considered from the outset, particularly given the range of feedstocks proposed across the sector. The EPA has also flagged the high potential for environmental impacts from mismanaged AD plants, including in relation to feedstock storage, odour, gas losses, leachate and digestate management. Operators will need to demonstrate technical capacity to manage these risks.

Additional authorisations may include a water discharge licence from the local authority or Uisce Éireann for treated effluent discharges, a Waste Collection Permit for the collection and transport of waste feedstock, and Animal By-Products Regulation approval from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine where manure, slaughterhouse waste or other animal by-products are used as feedstock. Developers should map the full consenting requirements at an early stage, as sequencing issues between the planning and EPA licensing processes can cause significant delay.

Feedstock and Digestate

The classification of feedstock as waste, non-waste or by-product under the Waste Framework Directive has direct consequences for the regulatory pathway a facility must follow. If a feedstock is classified as waste, the facility will require an IEL from the EPA; if it is classified as a non-waste or by-product, the EPA licensing requirements may be less onerous or inapplicable. The distinction also affects transport (waste collection permits), storage (waste facility permit or certificate of registration requirements), and the downstream treatment of digestate.

Digestate is one of the most uncertain areas of the Irish regulatory framework for biomethane. Where it is derived from waste feedstock, digestate is itself classified as waste unless and until it achieves end-of-waste status. Ireland currently has no national end-of-waste criteria for digestate. EPA-funded research (Research 375) has recommended quality standards for digestate and proposed a strategy for implementing national end-of-waste criteria, but no Irish Standard or national criteria have been formally adopted. In the absence of end-of-waste status, digestate remains subject to waste management controls for storage, transport and land application, a significant operational and commercial constraint.

Digestate land-spreading is further constrained by the Nitrates Directive and the Good Agricultural Practice Regulations, which regulate application rates, timing, and proximity to watercourses. The interaction between digestate classification, the Nitrates Directive and the EU Fertilising Products Regulation, under which digestate may potentially qualify as a CE-marked fertiliser product, is an area of active policy development but remains unresolved. For project financiers, the lack of regulatory certainty on digestate classification and reuse is a bankability concern.

Feedstock supply security is equally critical. Developers will need long-term feedstock supply agreements with agricultural producers or waste generators, typically sourced within a 30–50 km radius. These agreements must address volume commitments, quality specifications, sustainability and traceability requirements under RED (requiring third-party verification under schemes such as ISCC, SURE or REDcert), and compliance with the forthcoming Biomethane Sustainability Charter. Lenders will scrutinise the security and diversity of feedstock supply as a condition of project finance.

Odour, Nuisance and Community Relations

Odour is the single most common ground of local opposition to AD facilities and a recurring condition in both planning permissions and EPA licences. Planning authorities will typically require an odour management plan as part of the application, and the EPA will impose odour emission limits and monitoring requirements as conditions of any IEL or IPC licence. The absence of national minimum setback distances between AD plants and residential properties, a gap that community groups have repeatedly highlighted, leaves the assessment of proximity impacts to the individual planning authority.

Developers should also be alive to exposure under both statutory nuisance provisions and the common law of nuisance. A facility that generates persistent odour, noise or other emissions affecting neighbouring properties may face injunctive proceedings irrespective of its planning and licensing status. The practical lesson from other jurisdictions is that robust containment, biofilter and gas management systems are not optional extras — they are fundamental to maintaining both regulatory compliance and the facility’s social licence to operate. Health and safety obligations under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005 and associated regulations, including ATEX requirements for explosive atmospheres, must also be addressed.

Construction and Procurement

Construction contracts for biomethane facilities are typically structured as either a single EPC/turnkey contract, where one contractor assumes responsibility for delivering the fully operational facility, or a split procurement model with separate contracts for civil works and the supply and installation of AD systems and gas upgrading equipment. The EPC model provides clearer accountability and risk transfer; the split model can offer cost advantages but requires more active interface management by the developer.

Under either model, compliance with the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work (Construction) Regulations 2013 is essential. A Project Supervisor for the Design Process must be appointed at design stage, and a Project Supervisor for the Construction Stage during construction. In a split procurement, the allocation of PSDP and PSCS roles between contractors needs to be addressed explicitly in the contract documentation. Given the nature of AD operations, confined spaces, biological agents, flammable gases, health and safety considerations should be integrated from the earliest stages of project planning through to commissioning and handover.

Grid Connection and Gas Market Regulation

Biomethane producers seeking to inject gas to the national grid will require a connection agreement with Gas Networks Ireland under the GNI Connections Policy Document for renewable gas. Depending on the connection, GNI may also need a consent from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities under section 39A of the Gas Act 1976 for pipeline construction. The EU Fourth Gas Package introduces additional requirements including non-discriminatory connection procedures, tariff discounts at entry points for renewable gas production facilities, and obligations around firm capacity and reverse flow from distribution to transmission networks.

Where biomethane is grid-injected, a licensed Shipper must accede to the GNI Code of Operations. The producer may become a Shipper itself or contract with a third-party Shipper. Daily nominations of gas to be injected must be made to GNI, and penalties apply both for exceeding booked capacity and for imbalances between injected volumes and customer offtake. The commercial arrangements between producer, Shipper and offtaker must clearly allocate responsibilities and liabilities for nominations, balancing and off-specification gas. Alternatives to grid injection include transport to a central grid injection point, direct supply to a customer, supply to a refuelling station, or on-site consumption in industrial settings.

Incentives and Green Credentials

Capital grants. The first Biomethane Capital Grant Scheme provided 20% of total capital investment costs up to €5 million per project, with a requirement for planning permission and completion by end-2025. A second grant round is expected from 2026, supported by the €100m–€200m allocation under the Sectoral Capital Plan 2026–2030.

Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation and Advanced Biofuel Obligation. The RTFO and ABO, governed by the National Oil Reserves Act 2007 and statutory instruments, impose obligations on fossil transport fuel suppliers to source 32% and 5% (in 2026) respectively from renewable sources and advanced biofuels. Biomethane is eligible under both, and attracts additional RTFO certificates where it qualifies as an advanced biofuel.

Renewable Heat Obligation. The RHO was due to commence in mid-2026, however this has likely slipped to 2027. On commenced it will run until 2045, will oblige suppliers of fossil fuel used for heat to ensure a proportion of their supplied energy is renewable. The initial obligation rate is 1.5%, rising to 3% in 2027. The draft Bill includes a multiplier of 0.5 certificates for indigenously produced biomethane, giving domestic production 1.5 RHO certificates per gigajoule compared to 1 for imported biomethane. This measure is subject to formal EU notification under the TRIS procedure, with the standstill period ending 30 March 2026. The design of the domestic multiplier has attracted attention in light of the European Commission’s challenge to a similar measure in the Netherlands on free movement grounds.

Guarantees of Origin. GNI is appointed to issue Guarantees of Origin to producers of renewable gas injected to the gas network. GoOs allow suppliers to demonstrate the renewable share of their energy mix and are required for compliance with disclosure obligations under S.I. 350/2022. The CRU consulted on a supervisory framework for gas GoOs, however as of the date of this information a final decision has not been published. Sustainability certification under schemes such as ISCC, SURE or REDcert is a prerequisite for eligibility.

Route to Market

Bilateral offtake agreements are the primary route to market. These include corporate gas purchase agreements with large industrial or commercial consumers, supply agreements with fuel retailers, direct supply to logistics or transport companies, and GNI’s own procurement of biomethane for shrinkage gas under contracts of up to 15 years. Contracts will address price (typically fixed), volume commitments (often with take-or-pay mechanisms), delivery point, quality specifications, liability for off-specification gas, and the allocation of green certificates or GoOs — whether bundled with the gas sale or dealt with under a standalone agreement.

Bankability of the offtake arrangement is central to project finance. Lenders will focus on the creditworthiness of the offtaker, the tenor and firmness of volume commitments, the revenue stack (gas price plus green certificate value), and the regulatory certainty underpinning the incentive framework. The interaction between the RTFO, ABO, RHO and GoO regimes creates a layered revenue structure that developers must model carefully and document clearly in their commercial agreements.

Outlook

Ireland’s biomethane sector is at an inflection point. The policy intent is clear and the incentive architecture is largely in place or imminent. The constraints are practical: the absence of national planning guidelines for AD facilities, inconsistent treatment by local authorities, unresolved end-of-waste criteria for digestate, a finite number of viable grid injection points, and the time required to build a domestic feedstock supply chain at scale. Developers who navigate the consenting and environmental regulatory framework early and thoroughly will be best positioned to deliver projects within the compressed timelines that the 2030 target demands.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.