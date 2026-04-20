Energy Update: Network Charging Set To Change For Storage Assets

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities (“CRU“) is consulting until 13 May 2026 on a minded-to interim decision that energy storage units (“ESUs”)...

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The Commission for Regulation of Utilities (“CRU“) is consulting until 13 May 2026 on a minded-to interim decision that energy storage units (“ESUs”) should pay Generator Transmission Use of System (“G-TUoS”) charges and not Demand Transmission Use of System (“D-TUoS”) charges. The proposal is available here: Transmission Network Charges for Energy Storage – Minded-to Interim Decision.

The CRU notes that storage, which has typically provided system services, can now participate in the wholesale energy markets, storing energy when it is abundant for later export when availability falls. This evolving role means it is increasingly useful for storage assets to have higher Maximum Import Capacity at their connection point to the grid (more symmetric to their Maximum Export Capacity), leaving them better placed to respond to price signals and to reduce curtailment over short windows of time. The CRU also notes that, unlike G-TUoS, D-TUoS includes volumetric elements which may reduce energy arbitrage opportunities for storage assets in wholesale energy markets.

The CRU is therefore minded to decide that ESUs should pay G-TUoS and not D-TUoS for the 2026/27 tariff year, commencing on 1 October 2026. The approach would be reflected through the annual network tariff calculation process currently underway.

The proposed interim decision would apply to standalone ESUs or ESUs co-located with generation units. (For recent developments on co-location, see our insights post: Energy Update: Sharing Maximum Export Capacity at electricity grid connection points). The proposed interim decision would not apply to storage co-located with demand (including Autoproducer Users).

The CRU considers that any resulting increase in D-TUoS paid by demand customers will likely be outweighed by wider system benefits, including more efficient use of grid infrastructure, improved integration of renewable generation, and increased system resilience.

The CRU also confirms that it intends to conduct a more comprehensive review of use of system tariffs and to identify enduring solutions in an Electricity Network Tariff Structure Review.

The proposed decision will likely be welcomed by industry as a step to encourage investment in new battery energy storage in Ireland, which is a critical component of increasing renewable energy deployment.

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