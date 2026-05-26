New BER System From 24 May 2026 – What Do You Need To Know?

Ireland is implementing a new Building Energy Rating (BER) system from 24 May 2026, introducing zero emissions building categories and simplified certification scales.

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The European Union (Energy Performance of Buildings) Regulations 2026 (SI No. 168/2026) and the European Union (Energy Performance of Buildings) Regulations (No 2) 2026 (SI No. 195/2026) each provide for a new BER System from 24 May 2026.

Calculations for BER are based on standard assumptions, including heating levels, lighting levels, occupancy and hot water use, insulation levels, windows, airtightness, and orientation. These changes are being introduced under the European Performance of Buildings Directive 2024/1275 (Directive). What do you need to know?

Key features and updates

A0 Certification: A new category of building energy rating (A0) corresponding to zero emissions buildings ( ZEB ) has been introduced for buildings other than dwellings. This means a building with very high energy performance, as determined in accordance with Annex 1 of the Directive, requiring zero or a very low energy use, producing zero on-site carbon emissions from fossil fuels, and producing zero or a very low amount of operational greenhouse gas emissions.

A new category of building energy rating (A0) corresponding to zero emissions buildings ( ) has been introduced for buildings other than dwellings. This means a building with very high energy performance, as determined in accordance with Annex 1 of the Directive, requiring zero or a very low energy use, producing zero on-site carbon emissions from fossil fuels, and producing zero or a very low amount of operational greenhouse gas emissions. New BER categories: The existing 15 categories in the alpha-numerical system from A1– A3 to G are simplified to use only letters, and the previous subdivisions shall no longer apply. Further information on the simplified scale and new BER cert is available on www.seai.ie/ber

The existing 15 categories in the alpha-numerical system from A1– A3 to G are simplified to use only letters, and the previous subdivisions shall no longer apply. Further information on the simplified scale and new BER cert is available on www.seai.ie/ber Maximum Threshold: The maximum threshold for a ZEB shall be set with a view to achieving not less than the cost-optimal levels established in the most recent cost-optimal report prepared by Article 6 of the Directive. It shall be at least 10% below the threshold for total primary energy use established for ZEBs on 28 May 2024. All new public buildings should be zero emission by 2026 – all new builds by 2030. By 2030, the 16% worst-performing to be renovated, with the worst 26% by 2033.

The maximum threshold for a ZEB shall be set with a view to achieving not less than the cost-optimal levels established in the most recent cost-optimal report prepared by Article 6 of the Directive. It shall be at least 10% below the threshold for total primary energy use established for ZEBs on 28 May 2024. All new public buildings should be zero emission by 2026 – all new builds by 2030. By 2030, the 16% worst-performing to be renovated, with the worst 26% by 2033. Operational Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Operational greenhouse gas emissions must comply with the maximum threshold established in the national building renovation plan.

Operational greenhouse gas emissions must comply with the maximum threshold established in the national building renovation plan. ZEB Renovate: A “ZEB Renovate” indicator will apply to renovated buildings. This means a renovated building with a very high energy performance, as determined in accordance with Annex 1 of the Directive, requiring zero or a very low amount of energy, producing zero on-site carbon emissions from fossil fuels and producing zero or a very low amount of operational greenhouse gas emissions, although a different maximum threshold may be set for renovated buildings.

A “ZEB Renovate” indicator will apply to renovated buildings. This means a renovated building with a very high energy performance, as determined in accordance with Annex 1 of the Directive, requiring zero or a very low amount of energy, producing zero on-site carbon emissions from fossil fuels and producing zero or a very low amount of operational greenhouse gas emissions, although a different maximum threshold may be set for renovated buildings. Additional reporting on BER Certificates: Additional metrics relating to energy usage, embodied carbon, global warming potential and greenhouse gases will be reported on the new BER certificates. A QR code linking to information about the BER and the energy upgrade required for a specific building to improve its performance will be incorporated into the new certificate, providing easy access to the retrofit information.

Additional metrics relating to energy usage, embodied carbon, global warming potential and greenhouse gases will be reported on the new BER certificates. A QR code linking to information about the BER and the energy upgrade required for a specific building to improve its performance will be incorporated into the new certificate, providing easy access to the retrofit information. Status of Existing BER Certs: Existing BER Certificates remain valid for 10 years for mandatory obligations such as sale or rent, unless affected by major renovations, in which case a new BER certificate in the new format will be required.

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