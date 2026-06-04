Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction May 2026 - State Aid

The European Commission adopted the Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework to support the EU economy in light of the Middle East crisis. The framework enables Member States to provide targeted support to sectors most affected by increased input and energy costs, particularly agriculture, fisheries and transport.

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EU policy

THE MIDDLE EAST CRISIS TEMPORARY STATE AID FRAMEWORK

The European Commission adopted the Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework to support the EU economy in light of the Middle East crisis. The framework enables Member States to provide targeted support to sectors most affected by increased input and energy costs, particularly agriculture, fisheries and transport. It introduces enhanced flexibility for electricity price support and permits both cost‑based compensation and lump‑sum aid. The framework will apply until 31 December 2026.

PUBLIC CONSULTATION ON DRAFT REVISED GUIDELINES

The European Commission launched a public consultation inviting all interested parties to comment on its draft revised Guidelines on State aid to the air transport sector. These will replace the existing Guidelines, which were adopted in 2014. Interested parties are invited to respond to the public consultation by 11 June 2026.

State aid approvals

SPANISH SUPPORT SCHEME FOR FLOODS IN SPAIN

The European Commission approved a €1.5 billion Spanish scheme to support farmers affected by a series of adverse meteorological events in Andalusia and Extremadura between 10 November 2025 and 9 February 2026. The scheme aims to prevent farm closures and preserve agricultural production.

TEMPORARY ELECTRICITY PRICE RELIEF FOR ENERGY-INTENSIVE COMPANIES

The European Commission approved State aid schemes in Bulgaria (€334 million), Germany (€3.8 billion) and Slovenia (€90 million) to provide temporary electricity price relief to energy‑intensive companies. The schemes will compensate eligible companies for part of their electricity costs for up to three years and require beneficiaries to reinvest at least 50% of the aid into decarbonisation measures.

GERMAN SCHEME TO SUPPORT DECARBONISATION OF INDUSTRY

The European Commission has approved a €5 billion German scheme to help companies in industrial sectors decarbonise their production processes. The scheme contributes to achieving Germany's energy and climate targets, as well as the EU’s sustainable prosperity and competitiveness objectives.

LITHUANIAN CAPITAL INJECTION INTO DEVELOPMENT BANK

The European Commission has approved capital injections worth €813 million and €15 million per year in favour of Lithuanian development bank Investicijos į Lietuvos ekonomiką. The aim is to provide the bank the capacity to ensure financially viable and efficient investments in various sectors with market failures. Business projects in agriculture, renewable energy, district heating, building refurbishment, transport, energy and social infrastructure will be eligible for assistance.

CROATIAN CAPITAL INJECTION INTO DEVELOPMENT BANK

The European Commission approved a €411 million Croatian capital injection into the state development bank HBOR. The measure is intended to strengthen the bank’s capacity to provide financing to businesses and support economic activity. HBOR will prioritise investments in initiatives that drive digital transformation, promote eco-friendly technologies, enhance regional connectivity, and develop the defence industry.

State aid investigations

INVESTIGATION INTO AID TO ROMANIAN NUCLEAR POWER PLANT

The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether public support that Romania plans to grant for the refurbishment and lifetime extension of the Cernavodă nuclear power plant is in line with EU State aid rules. The Commission considers the project necessary and supportive of economic activity but has concerns about whether the proposed aid fully complies with EU State aid rules.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.