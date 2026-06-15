Energy Update: Implementation Roadmap For Hybrid Co-Located Sites With MEC Sharing

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System operators EirGrid and ESB Networks (the “SOs”) published the Implementation Roadmap for Hybrid Co-Located sites with Maximum Export Capacity (“MEC”) sharing. The roadmap follows the decision of the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (“CRU“) in April 2026, which we considered here: Energy Update: Sharing Maximum Export Capacity at electricity grid connection points.

Scope / Assumptions

The SOs note that the CRU decision addressed only Hybrid Co-Located projects, which the CRU defined as projects that combine multiple forms of generation and/or storage technologies behind a single defined connection point to the electricity distribution or transmission network where the generation units for the different technologies are individually sub-metered and registered, and operate independently of one another for market, settlement, and dispatch purposes.

The roadmap therefore addresses Hybrid Co-Located projects. The SOs further set out the following assumptions as applicable to the roadmap.

Energy sharing / cross-charging between co-located technologies behind a single connection point is not in scope of the roadmap. The SOs state that, in parallel with delivery of MEC sharing, they will assess the changes that would be required to facilitate such arrangements in the future.

Priority dispatch configurations are not in scope of the roadmap. The SOs state that such configurations would require further assessment before being considered in any future phase. As we commented previously, loss of priority dispatch status is likely to deter existing projects from pursuing dynamic sharing of MEC.

Co-location of different generation technology types under a shared MEC will, according to the SOs, require further assessment, to be progressed in parallel with the implementation of the roadmap. Though the SOs focus on the example of mixing synchronous and non-synchronous generation as the particular source of complexity, the further assessment commitment is framed broadly and is not expressly limited to that combination. This is an area where clarification would be helpful.

Multiple legal entities sharing a single connection point also remains outside the scope of the programme.

The potential to realise the significant benefits of co-location is limited until areas such as these are addressed.

Timeline

Delivery is expected to extend beyond 24 months, starting with M1 (month 1). Timelines are described as minimum and indicative. A start date is not specified. The SOs will announce the M1 start date at an industry webinar on 25 June 2026.

The roadmap is high-level and structured around two phases: a scoping and design phase followed by an implementation and go-live phase. The SOs state that changes arising from regulatory decisions or competing work programmes may require further refinement of design assumptions. It is also noted that certain elements of the roadmap are all-island in nature and that delivery of these activities may extend beyond the indicative timelines shown.

Workstreams

The roadmap summarises the following high-level workstreams:

connections policy and agreements (M4 – M14)

market arrangements (M2 – M18)

balancing market settlement (M3 – M13)

operations, scheduling and dispatch (M1 – M12)

system services (M4 – M15)

tools, forecasting and modelling (M2 – M16)

registered capacity and reactive power (M1 – M9)

generator testing (M13 – M24)

rules and compliance (M3 – M19)

IT systems (M1 – M24)

retail market design (M1 – M24+)

metering arrangements (M1 – M12)

metering rules and compliance (M1 – M24+)

Connection process

The SOs state that enabling MEC sharing does not alter the applicable connection application processes. Where a project seeks to increase its contracted MEC, an application through the relevant connection process will continue to be required. Where a project avails of MEC sharing without any increase in contracted MEC, this will be progressed through a modification to the existing connection arrangement, in line with existing policy and procedures.

Renewable electricity support scheme (“RESS”)

The RESS 6 auction, scheduled to take place in 2026, will include energy system integration as a non-price criterion on foot of the requirements of the EU Net-Zero Industry Regulation. The scope of the CRU’s decision and roadmap, as well as the roadmap’s duration of more than 24 months, imposes constraints on the extent to which bidders in RESS 6 and future auctions can demonstrate energy system integration through co-location of technologies behind a single connection point.

Next steps

The SOs plan industry engagement at the webinar on 25 June 2026, where they will communicate the start date for the roadmap.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.