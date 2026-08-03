District Heating In Ireland: A Market At A Turning Point

The Irish Government has secured approval for revisions to the Heat (Networks and Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill, legislation designed to accelerate district heating adoption across Ireland. Research indicates that waste heat from data centres and pharmaceutical plants could meet approximately 80% of Dublin's heat demand by 2050, potentially heating over 1 million homes through renewable and waste heat sources.

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Our real estate, energy, infrastructure, construction, and planning teams have provided key provisions, considerations and opportunities for the upcoming Heat (Networks and Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill which could transform Ireland’s heating sector.

The Irish Government is taking steps to increase district heating adoption through dedicated primary legislation. On 10 July 2026, Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment Darragh O’Brien secured Government approval for revisions to the General Scheme of the Heat (Networks and Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill (the “Bill”).

The Government’s press release accompanying the revisions cited research by Codema (Dublin’s Energy Agency) showing that, “collectively, there are enough waste heat and renewable sources (for example, waste heat from data centres or pharmaceutical plants) in Dublin to heat over 1 million homes and that approximately 80% of heat demand in Dublin could be met by district heating by 2050”.

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