District Heating In Ireland: A Market At A Turning Point

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Our real estate, energy, infrastructure, construction, and planning teams have provided key provisions, considerations and opportunities for the upcoming Heat (Networks and Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill which could transform Ireland’s heating sector.
The Irish Government is taking steps to increase district heating adoption through dedicated primary legislation. On 10 July 2026, Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment Darragh O’Brien secured Government approval for revisions to the General Scheme of the Heat (Networks and Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill (the “Bill”).
The Government’s press release accompanying the revisions cited research by Codema (Dublin’s Energy Agency) showing that, “collectively, there are enough waste heat and renewable sources (for example, waste heat from data centres or pharmaceutical plants) in Dublin to heat over 1 million homes and that approximately 80% of heat demand in Dublin could be met by district heating by 2050”.
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