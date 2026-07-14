Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure and Construction July 2026 - State Aid

The European Commission updated its State aid review timetable (PDF 440 KB), confirming that work is ongoing on revisions to key State aid instruments, including the General Block Exemption Regulation, the State Aid Guarantee Notice, the Rescue and Restructuring Guidelines, the ETS State aid guidelines and the aviation State aid framework.

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LEGISLATIVE AND POLICY REVIEW

Timetable

The European Commission updated its State aid review timetable (PDF 440 KB), confirming that work is ongoing on revisions to key State aid instruments, including the General Block Exemption Regulation, the State Aid Guarantee Notice, the Rescue and Restructuring Guidelines, the ETS State aid guidelines and the aviation State aid framework.

STATE AID APPROVALS

Renewable Energy

The European Commission has approved a €23 billion Italian scheme to support renewable energy production from a variety of renewable sources, helping Italy and the EU reach 2030 climate targets. The scheme was approved under the Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework.

Clean Technology Manufacturing

The European Commission has approved a €100 million Austrian scheme to boost clean technology manufacturing capacity. The scheme will help expand production of clean technologies in line with the objectives of the Clean Industrial Deal. It also approved a €1 billion Slovak scheme to support clean technology manufacturing capacity. Through a combination of grants and income tax relief, this scheme aims to increase EU production of technologies needed for the transition to a net-zero economy.

Electricity Capacity Mechanism

The European Commission has approved a €9 billion Spanish capacity mechanism designed to ensure security of electricity supply. The scheme compensates capacity providers, enhancing Spain’s grid reliability and energy security.

Fuel Cost Relief Schemes (Middle East Crisis)

Under the Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework, the European Commission approved targeted national aid measures to support sectors most affected by fuel price increases, particularly agriculture and fisheries. In Spain, the Commission approved €25 million for fishing companies, €54 million for agricultural companies, €500 million to offset increased fertiliser prices and a €402 million Spanish State aid scheme to support road transport companies.

In France, the Commission approved €15 million for agricultural and aquaculture companies and €13 million for fishing companies.

In Croatia, the European Commission approved an €8 million Croatian State aid scheme to support fishing companies.

In Ireland, the European Commission approved an €85 million Irish State aid scheme to support agricultural companies facing increased fuel prices. These schemes provide direct grants linked to fuel consumption and are temporary, running until 31 December 2026.

Renewable Hydrogen Scheme

The European Commission has approved a €1.3 billion German scheme to support the production of renewable hydrogen via the European Hydrogen Bank, supporting new electrolyser capacity and cross-border hydrogen supply.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Facilities

The European Commission has approved €288 million in German State aid for two first-of-a-kind facilities in the semiconductor value chain, supporting manufacturing of semiconductor equipment and raw materials in line with the European Chips Act.

Semiconductor Testing Facility

The European Commission has approved a €76 million German measure to support QuantumDiamonds GmbH. This measure aims to strengthen the EU semiconductor value chain, support innovation and contribute to the objectives of the European Chips Act by enhancing Europe’s technological capacity and competitiveness.

Investment And Development Bank

Partly funded by the Recovery and Resilience Facility, the European Commission approved Romanian measures for the national investment and development bank Banca de Investiții și Dezvoltare S.A. The measures are intended to strengthen the bank’s capacity to provide loans, guarantees and investment support for areas including infrastructure, renewable energy, broadband, cybersecurity and innovation.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.