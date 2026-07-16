Energy Update: Flexible Connection Agreements And New Information Requirements

EU provisions on flexible connection agreements and grid information requirements have been transposed in Irish law by European Union (Electricity Market Design) Regulations 2026 (the “Regulations”).

Flexible connection agreements

In line with Article 6a of the Internal Market in Electricity (“IME”) Directive, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (“CRU“) is required to develop a framework for the system operators (“SOs”) to offer the possibility of establishing flexible connection agreements in areas where there is limited or no network capacity availability for new connections (as published in accordance with Article 31(3) of the IME Directive and Article 50(4a), first subparagraph, of the IME Regulation). A “flexible connection agreement” is a set of agreed conditions for connecting electrical capacity to the grid that includes conditions to limit and control the electricity injection to and withdrawal from the network.

The framework must ensure that:

flexible connections do not delay the network reinforcements in the identified areas,

a conversion from flexible to firm connection agreements once the network is developed is ensured on the basis of established criteria, and

for areas where the CRU deems network development not to be the most efficient solution, enable, where relevant, flexible connection agreements as a permanent solution, including for energy storage.

The framework may ensure that flexible connection agreements specify at least the following:

the maximum firm injection and withdrawal of electricity from and to the grid, as well as the additional flexible injection and withdrawal capacity that can be connected and differentiated by time blocks throughout the year,

the network charges applicable to both the firm and flexible injection and withdrawal capacities,

the agreed duration of the flexible connection agreement and the expected date for granting connection to the entire requested firm capacity.

The system user connecting through a flexible grid connection must install a power control system certified by an authorised certifier.

SOs in Ireland regularly offer connection agreements in which a “firm access quantity” is specified, and “firmness” relates to a financial entitlement to compensation for redispatch (pursuant, for example, to Article 13(7) of the Internal Market in Electricity Regulation). The CRU has published a firm access methodology (for generation) which outlines a process for allocating firm access in annual review processes.

The provisions are aimed at reducing delays in obtaining grid connections, while requiring a framework based on certain norms, including that network reinforcements providing structural solutions are prioritised and connection agreements are made firm as soon as networks are ready. Notably, the framework signals that variation in network charges for firm and flexible volumes is a legitimate proposition. It also supports predictable curtailment windows, which may be easier to model and finance than unconstrained dispatch down risk.

The framework will be developed through a CRU consultation process. Developers and large energy users with sites in constrained areas will have a strong interest in the framework’s design.

Information to be provided by Distribution System Operators

The Regulations also transpose amendments to Article 31 of the IME Directive. DSOs must provide system users with the information they need for efficient access to, and use of, the system. In particular, DSOs must publish in a transparent manner clear information on the capacity available for new connections in their area of operation with high spatial granularity, respecting public security and data confidentiality, including the capacity under connection request and the possibility of flexible connection in congested areas. The publication must include information on the criteria for the calculation of the available capacity for new connections. DSOs must update that information on a regular basis, at least quarterly.

DSOs must provide in a transparent manner clear information to system users about the status and treatment of their connection requests. They must provide such information within three months of the submission of the request. Where the requested connection is neither granted nor permanently rejected, DSOs shall update that information on a regular basis, at least quarterly.

These obligations extend and formalise transparency requirements for system users. The intent is to give investors easier access to information on grid capacity availability and help accelerate decision-making.

Further provisions

The Regulations transpose further provisions of Directive (EU) 2024/1711 on improving electricity market design, including on supplier risk management (Article 18a of the IME Directive). Regulatory authorities must ensure that suppliers implement appropriate hedging strategies to limit the risk of changes in wholesale electricity supply to the economic viability of their contracts with customers. As regards supplier of last resort (Article 27a of the IME Directive), provisions relate to entitlements of final customers who are transferred to suppliers of last resort, as well as obligations of suppliers of last resort.