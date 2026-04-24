Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction April 2026 - Energy And Infrastructure

- within Law Department Performance and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
Key developments
EU GRIDS PACKAGE
As the Grids Package progresses through the legislative process, we consider the proposed legislation in our briefing: EU Grids Package: Legislative proposals before Council and Parliament.
DYNAMIC SHARING OF MAXIMUM EXPORT CAPACITY
The CRU issued its decision on dynamic sharing of Maximum Export Capacity behind a single connection point. We look at scope and potential impact in our insights post: Energy Update: Sharing Maximum Export Capacity at electricity grid connection points.
USE OF SYSTEM CHARGES FOR STORAGE ASSETS
The CRU is consulting until 13 May 2026 on a minded-to interim decision that energy storage units should pay generator, not demand, transmission use of system charges. We look at the detail in our insights post: Energy Update: Network charging set to change for storage assets.
DATA CENTRES
The European Commission is consulting until 23 April 2026 on a draft Delegated Regulation to develop a common EU scheme for rating the sustainability of data centres in Europe. We look at key points in our insights post: Data Centres: EU consults on Regulation for rating sustainability.
RENEWABLE GAS TRANSMISSION TARIFFS
The CRU decided to apply GNI's proposed interim tariff to all new renewable natural gas ("RNG") entry points and to replace legacy arrangements by applying this tariff to existing biomethane facilities as well. The CRU invites views by 5 May 2026 on an enduring RNG distribution system tariff methodology.
FOSSIL FUEL FLEXIBILITY
Member States are required to adopt reports on estimated flexibility needs for the next five to 10 years in accordance with the requirements of Article 19e of the IME Regulation. An Information Paper on Ireland's first flexibility needs assessment indicates that scope will include assessment of system level needs such as balancing, ramping and managing renewable variability; network level needs including local congestion and voltage management; constraints and where flexibility could help alleviate them; scale and timing of expected flexibility requirements; existing and potential flexibility solutions; market barriers; and the role of digitalisation. The report is anticipated in Q3 2026.
CONNECTION AGREEMENT LITIGATION
The High Court in Ireland held that EirGrid was entitled to terminate a connection agreement for a proposed 445 MW generating plant and retain the €4.45 million amount of the Maximum Export Capacity bond (Liberty Insurance Ltd v EirGrid plc [2026] IEHC 210) (PDF 843 KB). The generator failed to construct the facility by the contract long-stop date and EirGrid drew down the bond. The plaintiffs sought recoupment of the bond amount, arguing that the bond was an unenforceable penalty and that EirGrid acted unlawfully by drawing it down when other generators were treated more leniently. The Court held that the bond was a security mechanism mandated by the regulator, not a penalty, and that the alleged comparators were not in an analogous position to the plaintiff.
DEMAND SIDE UNITS
The SEM Committee published a set of proposed decisions to deal with the issue of missing money for demand side units (PDF 939KB) ("DSU"). It intends to publish shortly a consultation paper on the determination of a supplier compensation price for the payment it would require to be made between DSUs and suppliers. The SEM Committee intends to conclude on these proposed decisions and on determination of the supplier compensation price together.
ENERGY PRICES
The European Commission is expected to shortly publish proposals in response to the impact on energy prices of the war in Middle East, as further reported in the FT: EU climate chief warns there is 'no workaround' for high energy prices.
EU-GB ELECTRICITY TRADING
Council Decision (EU) 2026/813 formally authorises the European Commission to open negotiations with the UK on participation in the EU's internal electricity market.
Further EU developments
EU EMISSIONS TRADING SYSTEM
Under the EU ETS, allowances in the reserve above 400 million are invalidated. The European Commission proposed an amendment to the Market Stability Reserve Decision to stop the invalidation mechanism to act as a buffer to support market stability. The European Parliament and the Council will need to adopt positions and agree a final text. A comprehensive review of the EU ETS is expected in July 2026. Further information is available here: EU reinforces the stability and predictability of its carbon market.
MEASURES TO ADDRESS PRICE SPIKES
The European Commission provided a note to the Eurogroup (PDF 754 KB) indicating that short-term measures to provide relief to consumers could be considered to attenuate spikes in energy prices, but that a lesson from the 2022-2023 crisis was that many measures led to inefficiencies and large fiscal costs. It recommends that any short-term measures be coherent with the need to decarbonise the energy system; do not unduly increase aggregate demand for gas and oil; are temporary and account for / minimise fiscal costs; and are targeted to the most vulnerable households and industries.
ELECTRICITY
- Acceleration: ACER published a Recommendation to the European Commission on speeding up effective implementation of EU electricity market rules. ACER recommends introducing clearer deadlines and reporting requirements and strengthening the enforcement framework.
- Customer switching: The European Commission adopted new EU rules to facilitate consumers changing energy supplier under the IME Directive: Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/855 on interoperability requirements and non-discriminatory and transparent procedures for access to data required for customer switching. Further information is available here: New implementing rules to reduce the switching electricity suppliers process to 24 hours by the end of 2026.
- Distribution system: ACER noted a rise in electricity distribution grid investment and recommended actions to optimise the ramp-up aimed at legislators, regulators and system operators. ACER plans to publish a report on network tariff practices in 2027 and on revenue setting practices in 2028.
- Reserve capacity: ACER invites view until 30 April 2026 on a proposal to amend the methodology for assessing regional electricity reserve needs.
GAS
- Interoperability and data exchange: ACER is consulting until 20 May 2026 on updating the gas network code on interoperability and data exchange to reflect recent regulatory changes and decarbonisation goals.
TYNDPs
ENTSO-E published the project portfolio for the Ten-Year Network Development Plan 2026, which includes 199 transmission and 69 storage projects. ENSOG has also published the list of projects to be included in the gas TYNDP (PDF 312KB).
ENERGY EFFICIENCY FIRST PRINCIPLE
Commission Recommendation (EU) 2026/839 sets out guidelines for the design of cost-benefit methodologies for the application of the energy efficiency first principle pursuant to Article 3(6) of the Recast Energy Efficiency Directive. Article 3 requires Member States to ensure that energy efficiency solutions, including demand-side resources and system flexibilities, are assessed in planning, policy and major investment decisions of a value of more than €100 million each (or €175 million for transport infrastructure projects).
RENEWABLE ENERGY TARGETS
A Commission Delegated Regulation (PDF 435 KB) and its Annex (PDF 308 KB) amends Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/807 to introduce a trajectory to gradually decrease the contribution of high indirect land-use change-risk biofuels, bioliquids and biomass fuels to renewable energy targets.
REMIT
Rules have been made under the REMIT Regulation relating to the procedure for authorisation and the supervision of entities that report energy market data and on reporting market data to ACER. Further information is available from the European Commission and from ACER. ACER also updated its REMIT Manual and FAQs on how to report inside information under REMIT.
RADIOACTIVE WASTE
The European Commission is consulting until 19 June 2026 on the evaluation of the Council Directives establishing a Community framework for the responsible and safe management of spent fuel and radioactive waste and on the supervision and control of shipments of radioactive waste and spent fuel. Adoption of an evaluation report is expected in Q4 of 2026.
ENERGY CHARTER TREATY
Ireland and other countries reaffirmed their common understanding on interpretation and application of the Energy Charter Treaty, according to which Article 26 cannot, and never could, serve as a legal basis for intra-EU arbitration proceedings. This is designed to close off investors from one Member State bringing arbitration claims against another Member State under the Treaty, which the EU regards as unlawful.
ACER
The European Commission is calling for evidence until 6 May 2026 as part of its evaluation of the ACER.
Further domestic developments
LEGISLATION PROGRAMME
The Summer programme lists the following (PDF 565 KB) for priority publication: the Renewable Heat Obligation Bill, the Strategic Gas Emergency Reserve (Amendment) Bill, and the Private Wires Bill. It lists the following for priority drafting: the EU Deforestation Regulation Bill, the Heat (Networks and Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill, the Offshore Transmission Asset Investment Fund Bill, and the Electricity (Supply) (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill (to provide for enhanced proactive vegetation management measures to protect the electricity network).
GREEN CLAIMS
S.I. No. 124/2026 - European Union (Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition) Regulations 2026 have been made to give effect to Directive (EU) 2024/825 as regards empowering consumers for the green transition through better protection against unfair practices and through better information. The amendments are intended to enhance transparency, ensure that consumers receive accurate and reliable information on environmental attributes of goods, and prohibit misleading or unsubstantiated practices.
GAS WORKS
The CRU made S.I. No. 106/2026 - Electricity Regulation Act 1999 (Gas Works) Regulations 2026 to repeal and replace arrangements put in place by the Electricity Regulation Act 1999 (Gas Works) Regulations 2009 (S.I. No. 225 of 2009) and the Electricity Regulation Act 1999 (Liquefied Petroleum Gas Works) Regulations 2011 (S.I. No. 299 of 2011). They designate a class of works to be gas works for the purposes of Section 9G(3) of the Electricity Regulation Act 1999 which relates to the gas safety framework. In scope gas works can only be carried out by persons designated under section 9G(3).
Further CRU business
DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM OPERATOR LICENCE
The CRU decided to specify certain DSO licence conditions as standards of performance. Having considered representations / objections, the CRU published an amended licence text.
GAS TRANSMISSION TARIFFS
The CRU is consulting until 28 April 2026 (although 5 May 2026 is stated in the body of the paper) on elements feeding into the tariff setting process (levels of multipliers, seasonal factors and discounts for interruptible capacity products).
SUPPLIER OF LAST RESORT
The CRU has published a proposed decision on the review of the supplier of last resort framework and welcomes responses until 30 April 2026. The designations of Electric Ireland and BGE as suppliers of last resort remain in place.
This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]