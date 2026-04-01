Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction March 2026 - State Aid

General Block Exemption Regulation and State Aid Guidelines

NEW TRANSPORT GUIDELINES AND BLOCK EXEMPTION REGULATION

The European Commission adopted the State aid Land and Multimodal Transport Guidelines and the State aid Transport Block Exemption Regulation on 16 March 2026 and they enter into force on 30 March 2026. These instruments support more sustainable transport modes for both passengers and freight and update the EU State aid framework for land and multimodal transport.

CONSULTATION ON REVISED GENERAL BLOCK EXEMPTION REGULATION

The European Commission is consulting until 23 April 2026 on the draft of a simpler and more streamlined General Block Exemption Regulation. It is intended to align the new version with current social, market and technological conditions.

State aid approvals

DANISH SCHEME TO SUPPORT OFFSHORE WIND ENERGY

The European Commission approved a €5 billion Danish scheme to support offshore wind energy in line with the objectives of the Clean Industrial Deal. The scheme will support the construction and operation of two offshore wind farms.

FRENCH SCHEME FOR PRODUCTION OF RENEWABLE AND LOW-CARBON HYDROGEN

The European Commission approved a French scheme to support the production of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen in line with the objectives of the EU Hydrogen Strategy and the Clean Industrial Deal. The scheme will support the construction of 1GW of hydrogen electrolysis capacity. The aid will be awarded through a competitive bidding process planned over three tender rounds.

BELGIAN AID FOR CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE PROJECT

The European Commission approved a €260 million Belgian measure in favour of Air Liquide Large Industry NV and BASF Antwerpen NV for a carbon capture and storage project. The project aims to capture greenhouse gas emissions from the companies' existing plants, which produce hydrogen, ammonia and ethylene oxide. The measure will contribute to Belgium's climate targets by decarbonising the industry through an integrated cross-border carbon capture and storage value chain.

ROMANIAN SCHEME FOR ELECTRICITY STORAGE

The European Commission approved a €150 million Romanian scheme to support electricity storage. The purpose is to facilitate the smooth integration of variable renewable energy sources in the electricity system, in line with the objectives of the Clean Industrial Deal. Under the scheme, the aid will take the form of investment aid through direct grants for new standalone battery energy storage systems. The aid will be granted before 31 December 2030.

CLEANTECH MANUFACTURING

The European Commission has approved the following State aids.

ITALIAN RESCUE LOAN

The European Commission approved a rescue loan of up to €390 million to Acciaierie d'Italia ("ADI"), Italy's main integrated steel producer. The measure aims to ensure that ADI can cover its operating costs until the business is transferred to a new operator that will be selected through a tender procedure that is currently ongoing.

DANISH SCHEME TO SUPPORT LANDOWNER CLIMATE PROJECTS

The European Commission approved a €1.04 billion (DKK 7.8 billion) Danish State aid scheme to support landowners committing to voluntarily remove agricultural or forestry land from production to reduce agricultural emissions. Under the scheme, the aid will take the form of direct grants or benefits in kind, such as technical consultancy or the purchase of goods and services.

State aid investigations

AMENDED RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR CE OLTENIA

The European Commission opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether Romania's proposed amendments to power company CE Oltenia's restructuring plan are in line with EU state aid rules. In January 2022, the Commission conditionally approved Romanian restructuring aid of €2.66 billion (RON 13.15 billion) for CE Oltenia, supporting its restructuring plan for the period 2021-2026. The Commission approved the restructuring aid under the Guidelines on State aid for rescuing and restructuring non-financial undertakings in difficulty.

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