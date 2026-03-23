2025 was a significant year for the Irish energy sector. A new government introduced major legislative and regulatory changes.

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2025 was a significant year for the Irish energy sector. A new government introduced major legislative and regulatory changes. We saw significant deal activity, instrumental court judgments, and the introduction of a variety of measures designed to support Ireland’s transition to a net zero economy.

As we move forward in 2026, our Energy, Infrastructure and Construction team has taken the time to outline some of the major developments in the energy sector from last year.

Access our Energy ‘Year in Review’ 2025 by following this link.

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