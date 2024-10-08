ARTICLE
8 October 2024

Prompt Residence Permit Renewal Advised In Order To Ensure Christmas Travel

Irish immigration authorities are urging Irish resident permit holders in Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Wicklow, Limerick and Cork who intend to travel over the Christmas period, and whose cards are set to expire in this period, to submit online Irish residence permit renewals before October 31, 2024, as any applications submitted after this date may not be finalized for the Christmas travel period. While residents of other counties were not included in this notice, Fragomen advises those outside these locations with travel plans to Ireland to contact their local Garda National Immigration Bureau office for a renewal appointment as soon as possible.

