Horizon Scanner Finance July 2026 - Thought Leadership

- within Law Department Performance and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
Irish Presidency of the EU
Irish Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2026: Financial Services priorities
AML/CFT
Ireland’s AML/CFT Action Plan: 2026 - 2027
CRD VI
CRD VI: Questions and answers (podcast)
Central Bank Publications
Central Bank’s gatekeeping expectations across firms and individuals
Central Bank of Ireland consults on new Regulatory Impact Assessment framework and refreshed consultation approach
AIFMD II
Updated Central Bank AIF Rulebook: Key changes
Distance Marketing
Distance Marketing Reforms: Key changes and Irish state of play
EU Green Bonds
EU Green Bond Regulation: End of transitional regime for external reviewers
EMIR 3.0
EMIR 3.0 Directive: Counterparty and concentration risks in focus
This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.[View Source]