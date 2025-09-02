Ghana Work And Residence Permit Guide (2025): Requirements, Cost, And Application Process

Are you a foreign national planning to live or work in Ghana? Whether you're an investor, employee, or expatriate with family, you'll need to understand how Ghana's Work and Residence Permit system works.

This comprehensive guide will walk you through everything you need to know—from requirements and application steps to costs, renewals, and frequently asked questions.

PART 1 – General Understanding of Ghana Work and Residence Permits

What is a work and residence permit in Ghana?

A work permit in Ghana allows a foreign national to be legally employed or conduct business in the country. A residence permit, on the other hand, grants the right to live in Ghana for an extended period.

For foreigners who intend to live and work in Ghana, you need both work and residence permits.

Who needs a work and residence permit in Ghana?

All non-Ghanaian citizens who wish to work, live, or invest in Ghana need a work and residence permit. This includes:

Foreign employees of local companies or NGOs

Self-employed expatriates

Foreign investors and business owners

Missionaries and volunteers

Spouses and dependents of permit holders

All non-Ghanaian citizens who intend to reside or live in Ghana for more than 180 days continuously are considered residents and must obtain a residence permit.

Working in Ghana without a valid permit is illegal and may lead to deportation or fines.

Can a foreigner work in Ghana without a permit?

No. It is illegal to work without an approved work permit.

What is the difference between a work permit and a residence permit in Ghana?

A work permit is an authorization issued by the Ghana Immigration Service, allowing a foreigner to work in Ghana. A residence permit is an authorisation that allows foreigners to reside in Ghana legally.

Is it legal to work in Ghana on a tourist visa?

No, it is illegal to work in Ghana using a tourist visa

What happens if I work in Ghana without a valid work permit?

Working in Ghana without a valid permit is illegal and may lead to deportation or fines.

Is a visa the same as a work permit in Ghana?

A visa only allows foreigners entry into Ghana, while a work permit allows foreigners authorization to work, invest, or start a business in Ghana.

Can I live in Ghana without a residence permit?

No, you can not live in Ghana without a residence permit. You will be fined and potentially deportated if you live in Ghana without a residence permit.

What happens if I overstay my permit in Ghana?

If you are just visiting Ghana on tourist or business visa, Overstaying will attract a penalty of GHS 300 per month.

If you are on work permit and your work permit expires without renewal, it will attract a penalty of $100 per month.

PART 2 – Ghana Work and Residence Permit Application Process in Ghana

How do I apply for a work and residence permit in Ghana?

Step-by-Step Process:

The employer or the company applies for the work and residence on behalf of the foreign employee by completing the necessary forms. GIS conducts background and compliance checks. Upon approval, GIS endorses the passport and issues the permit.

You can apply while in Ghana or before arriving (if working for a Ghana-based employer). The process usually takes 2–6 weeks, depending on the applicant's situation.

What are the requirements for obtaining a work permit and Residence Permit in Ghana?

For Work Permit:

Application letter on the company's letterhead Business Registration Documents – certificate of incorporation, certificate of commencement of business, company regulations, form 3&4 (for companies in the old system) or Certificate of Incorporation, form 3 and Constitution (for new companies) Valid (TCC) Tax Clearance Certificate (for existing companies) Letter of employment / Contract Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Certificate (If registered) Letter of support from Ministry, Department, or Agency (if required) Bio data page of the passport of the applicant Curriculum Vitae / Resume Police Clearance Certificate from the employee's country of origin or current residence Educational and Professional Certificates Passport & Passport Copy of the employer (the person who signs the application letter or the person authorized to sign on behalf of the employer). Medical Report – To be done at the Ghana Immigration Service, Accra Non-Citizen ID card – To be done at the NIA Office in Accra or any office in Ghana assigned to issue non-citizen cards, such as Cal Bank office or Access Bank office

What documents are needed for a residence permit in Ghana?

For Residence Permit:

Valid passport with Ghana entry visa

Approval of work permit

Completed residence permit form

Medical report (from an approved facility)

Non-citizen ID card (Ghana Card)

To apply for a dependent residence permit, the following documents are required;

Application letter on the Company's letterhead requesting the residence permit Two passport-size photographs of the applicant Birth certificate (if child) Marriage Certificate (If spouse) Copy of Non-Citizens ID Card Passport Birth certificate for the principal if applying for parent(s) or any documents that prove so.

Can I apply for a Ghana work/residence permit online?

No, currently there is no online platform for applying for work or residence permit. All processes are done manually with paper-based application and documentation submitted physically at the Ghana Immigration Service.

How long does it take to process a work permit in Ghana?

It may take 2 to 6 weeks to process a work and residence permit in Ghana, depending on the applicant's situation and documentation.

How long does it take to get a residence permit in Ghana?

For dependents who apply for only residence permit , the process will take 1 to 2 weeks for the residence permit to be issued.

Where do I submit my application for a work or residence permit?

All applications for work and residence permits are submitted at the office of the Ghana Immigration Service.

Can an individual apply directly, or must an employer sponsor the permit?

All applications for work permit must be accompanied by the employer's company documentation. The physical submission of the application can, however, be done by the applicant directly.

Can I apply for a work/residence permit while in Ghana?

Yes, you can apply for a work and residence permit while in Ghana.

What is the process of getting a work and residence permit in Ghana?

Prepare necessary work and residence permit application documentation and submit same to the Ghana Immigration Service. Make payment for the applicable government work/residence permit fees at the time of submission. Allow 2 to 8 weeks for vetting and processing of applications. GIS will decide on approval or denial of the application.

Can individuals apply directly, or must employers handle the process?

Yes, individuals can apply directly for work and residence permits by attaching the required documents from employers. Also, employers can apply and submit work/residence permit applications on behalf of employees.

Do I need police clearance for a work/residence permit?

Yes, you need a police report as part of the required documents for work permit. You do not need a police report to apply for residence permit.

Do I need to submit company documents for a work permit?

Yes all work permit applications but be accompanied with complete company registration documents of the employer. The employer must be a company legally registered under the laws of Ghana.

Can a residence permit be converted to a work permit?

No, they are separate; you must apply for each accordingly.

PART 3 – Fees and Validity for Ghana Work and Residence Permit

How much does a work permit cost in Ghana?

Generally, there are two broad fee categories for people from ECOWAS member countries and Non-ECOWAS countries. The fees are indicated below;

Non-ECOWAS Nationality

One year work and residence permit fee – $1,000 Medical Screening – $250 for first-time screening and $150 for renewal. Non-Citizen ID Card – $120 for first time card $60 for renewal card.

ECOWAS Nationality

ECOWAS Citizens do not require a visa to enter Ghana; however, to live and work in Ghana, they require to have a work and residence permit. The cost for obtaining a work and residence permit as an ECOWAS Citizen is given below;

One-year work and residence permit fee – $647 Medical Screening – $250 for first-time screening and $150 for renewal. Non-Citizen ID Card – $120 for a first-time card and $60 for a renewal card.

Other fees may apply based on industry or sector (e.g., NGOs, Not-For-Profits, Free Zones companies, petroleum, oil and gas, mining)

What is the cost of a residence permit in Ghana?

The cost for a dependent residence permit is GHS388. The applicant will have to obtain a Non-Citizen ID card for $120. No medical screening fee applies.

How long is a Ghana work permit valid?

Work permits are typically valid for one year. Renewals should be submitted at least 30 days before expiry. Expired permits will lead to a penalty of $100 per month.

How long is a Ghana residence permit valid?

Residence permits are valid for one year with the option to renew before expiry.

Can work and residence permit be renewed, and what is the renewal process?

Yes, work and residence permits can be renewed. The process and requirements are typically the same as a first-time application. Fees may vary slightly.

PART 4 – Employment & Employer Concerns

What happens if I lose my job while on a work permit?

Once you lose your job, your employer will have to cancel your current work permit and ensure you exit the country. However, if you find another job with another company/employer, you can apply for a new work and residence permit.

What is the employer's role in the work permit process?

Work permits must be sponsored by a registered Ghanaian company or NGO. The employer is legally responsible for the foreign staff's compliance. GIPC registration is required for businesses owned by foreigners.

Can I change employers while on a work permit in Ghana?

Yes, you can. You will have to resign from your current work, cancel the work permit, and then apply for a new work and residence permit with the new employer. You can not work for two companies/employers under one work permit.

Can I work for more than one company with one work permit?

No, you can not work for multiple companies with one work permit. A Work permit entitles you to work for only one employer.

Can I change employers after receiving a work permit?

Yes, but your new employer must apply for a fresh permit.

Can a company sponsor my Ghana work permit?

Yes, a company can sponsor your Ghana work and residence permit. The company sponsoring the application must provide all supporting documents, including business registration certificate, employment contract, and tax clearance certificates etc etc.

Can NGOs apply for work permits for expatriates?

Yes, NGOs can apply for work and residence permits. The cost for NGOs is much cheaper if they have a license from the Department of Social Welfare.

Can freelancers or self-employed people apply for work permits?

Freelancers and self-employed people can apply for work permits, but they will need a company to sponsor the application.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.