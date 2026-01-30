Amendments To Customs Administration Rules In 2026

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan has adopted Decree No. UP-250 "On Measures to Further Simplify and Enhance the Efficiency of Customs Administration and Foreign Trade Procedures",1 aimed at the digitalization of customs procedures, reduction of business costs, and acceleration of foreign trade operations.

Key amendments:

1. Reduction of the financial burden

As of 1 March 2026:

the customs fee for preliminary declaration is reduced by 20% ;

is reduced by ; interest on installment plans / deferrals of customs payments for up to 14 days is abolished.

As of 1 June 2026:

the option to defer or pay customs duties by installments for a period of up to 120 days is introduced;

for a period of up to is introduced; general security for customs payments may be provided in a reduced amount, based on the risk management system.

2. Automation and acceleration of customs clearance

Automatic processing of customs declarations is introduced in the absence of identified risks: for imports by large taxpayers and companies with state participation ; for exports of goods not subject to tariff or non-tariff restrictions .

is introduced in the absence of identified risks: As of 1 May 2026, separate payment of customs duties and charges by consignments is permitted under periodic declaration procedures.

3. Changes in control and liability

As of 1 July 2026, a "consultant–auditor" customs audit model is introduced, under which businesses are given the opportunity to voluntarily remedy identified violations.

As of 1 January 2028:

financial penalties are introduced for violations of customs legislation;

are introduced for violations of customs legislation; liability will apply exclusively to legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, without the simultaneous imposition of administrative liability on officials.

4. Reduction of non-tariff barriers

The following requirements are abolished: sanitary and epidemiological clearance for certain imported products, provided that international certificates are available; quarantine permits for imports placed under the "release for free circulation" customs regime.

A transparent register of prohibitions and restrictions is to be launched, to be published in advance within the "Single Window"

Footnote

1 https://lex.uz/ru/docs/7934918

