US Supreme Court Tariff Ruling: Customs And Trade Implications For South Africa And Africa

The US Supreme Court's decision striking down broad "emergency" tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) is a major signal that unilateral, executive-led tariff action has legal limits in the U.S. ￼

The immediate impact for South Africa and African exporters is less about "tariffs disappearing overnight" and more about volatility: the US administration has already pivoted to alternative tariff tools (including a temporary global tariff under a different statute) and new trade investigations that can reintroduce tariffs through other legal pathways. ￼

What the ruling actually changes

Legally: the Court found IEEPA did not authorise the President to impose the disputed tariffs. ￼

Operationally at the border: U.S. Customs (CBP) and trade agencies must issue guidance on treatment of entries, liquidation, and any refund process—this is rarely instant.

Practical point for African exporters: duties were paid by US importers of record, so any refunds (if/when available) sit first with the importer and then become a commercial discussion in the supply contract (rebates, price adjustments, "who keeps the refund" clauses).

The bigger issue for SA/Africa: tariff risk is being "re-routed," not removed

Within hours/days, the administration moved to impose a temporary 10% global import tariff for 150 days under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, while launching/leaning on other investigations (e.g., Sections 301 and 232) that can support new or higher tariffs later. ￼

Southern perspective: this is the core risk for African trade planning—policy volatility drives pricing, inventory decisions, and route-to-market restructuring more than any single tariff rate.

Refunds and "past duties": what companies should realistically expect

Reuters reporting indicates the revenue at stake may be extremely large (estimates cited exceed $175bn) and that refunds are likely to become contested and slow. ￼

From a customs practice standpoint, this typically triggers:

importers reviewing protests/claims windows, liquidation status, and broker entry data;

supply chains reopening historical pricing and "duty pass-through" allocations;

increased dispute risk where contracts were silent on refund entitlement.

For SA/Africa exporters: expect some U.S. customers to ask for commercial sharing of refunds or retrospective price resets—often framed as "fairness," but it is ultimately a contract and negotiating leverage question.

Contracting and pricing impacts we expect to see (practical, not theoretical)

Across transatlantic and global supply chains, tariff shocks almost always lead to:

Tariff pass-through clauses becoming standard (price adjusts automatically for new duties).

Incoterm shifts (exporters avoiding DDP; keeping importer as importer-of-record to ring-fence duty risk).

Change-in-law / hardship triggers used more aggressively (especially in longer-term offtakes).

Refund allocation clauses added explicitly (who owns refunds; timing; audit support).

For African suppliers trying to lock in U.S. demand, the ability to offer clarity on origin, classification, valuation support, and documentation becomes a commercial differentiator—not just a compliance function.

AGOA: relief, but short runway planning is essential

AGOA has been extended on an interim basis to 31 December 2026 (reported as a one-year extension), providing continuity for eligible exports. ￼

From a customs and trade perspective, AGOA's value is only realised if exporters maintain:

proper origin evidence and production records,

correct HS classification,

clean shipment documentation (to defend preferential claims).

The commercial reality is a shorter extension tends to compress contracting horizons—buyers hesitate to lock in multi-year volumes if preferential access could shift again.

What South African and African businesses should do now

For exporters / SA manufacturers / agri & beneficiation:

Map which product lines rely on AGOA vs MFN duty rates. Tighten origin substantiation and file-readiness (expect more scrutiny in volatile policy cycles). Review customer contracts for: tariff pass-through, change-in-law, refund rights, Incoterms, and importer-of-record clarity. Prepare a "tariff volatility playbook": alternate routings, stock buffers, and price adjustment mechanisms. For importers and multinationals with Africa-linked supply chains:

Identify exposure to IEEPA-era duties and confirm entry/ liquidation status and claims pathways.

Align tax, customs, and procurement teams astariff changes create accounting, pricing, and transfer pricing knock-ons.

This ruling is best read as a shift from "tariffs by emergency declaration" to "tariffs by alternative statutes and investigations." The compliance burden and uncertainty remain—just under different legal wrappers. ￼

The opportunity for Africa is to use AGOA continuity (even if interim) to deepen US relationships while building resilience through tighter customs governance and diversified market access.

