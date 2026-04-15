Zimbabwe's Lithium Export Ban

On February 25, 2026, Zimbabwe's government suspended all exports of unprocessed minerals, including lithium-bearing concentrates (the "Export Ban"). The Export Ban, announced by the Minister of Mines and Mining Development is indefinite ("until further notice") and explicitly covers every raw mineral shipment – including material already in transit.

In a public statement regarding the Export Ban, the Minister cited the "national interest" and the need to promote "in-country beneficiation", improve transparency, and prevent mineral export "leakages" such as smuggling and under-invoicing. All mining industry players have been asked to cooperate with the new measures as part of Zimbabwe's push to capture more value from its mineral resources domestically.1

Zimbabwe's Export Ban

Enforcement of the Export Ban has already begun. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe, and other regulators have been ordered to halt clearance of any consignments of raw ores or concentrates at Zimbabwe's borders.2 A government letter to Zimbabwe's Chamber of Mines in mid-February, days before the ban, signaled the government's focus on export.3

The Export Ban represents a new step in of Zimbabwe's efforts to regulate lithium exports. In late 2022, Zimbabwe banned the export of raw lithium ore amid concerns that rampant illegal mining and smuggling were causing significant domestic revenue losses.4 Authorities at that time permitted mining companies to keep exporting processed lithium – including lithium concentrates – and announced plans for a future ban on lithium concentrate exports starting in January 2027. However, Zimbabwe's government has now accelerated that timeline. The Export Ban targets lithium concentrates nearly a year ahead of schedule, and also extends to all other unrefined minerals.

The Government of Zimbabwe has publicly stated that mining companies holding valid mining titles may be authorized to export minerals on a case-by-case basis.5 To date, there are few reported applications for export permits.6

Effects of the Ban

Subject specific authorizations to export, all stakeholders in Zimbabwe's mining sector, including mining operators and exporters of minerals – from lithium and other battery metals as well as precious metals and diamonds – may be affected by these developments since no unprocessed ores or mineral concentrates can leave Zimbabwe until the Export Ban is lifted.

Downstream purchasers and commodity traders that source minerals from Zimbabwe could also face supply chain disruptions or contract delays as existing export shipments are halted and future sales remain uncertain.

Regional Trends

Zimbabwe's decision draws attention to a broader trend in Africa to limit exports to encourage local value addition. Namibia approved a ban in mid-2023 on shipping unprocessed critical minerals – including lithium, cobalt, manganese, graphite, and rare earths – to promote domestic refining.7 The Democratic Republic of Congo has likewise on occasion suspended exports of unrefined cobalt.8 Malawi recently paused the export of unprocessed mineral ores pending a sector review.9 Since 2023, Mali has tightened government control and increased state stakes in mining projects through implementation of a mining code and creation of a ministerial-level role to oversee the mining sector.10 Burkina Faso has restricted certain gold exports to combat smuggling and boost local refining.11 Guinea also revoked a number of mining licenses in 2025, leading to the commencement of several related international dispute against the State.12

What's Next?

Mining firms operating in the country should prepare for additional regulatory guidance, potential new licensing conditions, and a period of adjustment as Zimbabwe seeks to operationalize its beneficiation policy.

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Footnotes

1. Zimbabwe Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, "Press Statement on Ban of Export of Raw Materials and Lithium Concentrate" (February 2026), Online: https://www.mines.gov.zw/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/PRESS-STATEMENT-ON-EXPORTS-1.pdf.

2. Ibid.

3. Reuters, "Zimbabwe bans exports of all raw minerals and lithium concentrates, cites malpractices" (25 February 2026), Online: https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/zimbabwe-bans-exports-all-raw-minerals-lithium-concentrates-2026-02-25/.

4. Government of Zimbabwe, "Statutory Instrument 213 of 2022: Base Minerals Export Control (Lithium Bearing Ores and Unbeneficiated Lithium) Order, 2022" (16 December 2022), Online: https://www.veritaszim.net/sites/veritas_d/files/SI%202022-213%20Base%20Minerals%20Export%20Control%20%28Lithium%20Bearing%20Ores%20and%20Unbeneficiated%20Lithium%29%20Order%2C%202022.pdf.

5. Zimbabwe Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, supra note 1, at s. 1.

6. Bloomberg, "Lithium Prices Jump After Zimbabwe Bans Concentrate Exports" (26 February 2026), Online: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-02-26/lithium-prices-jump-after-zimbabwe-bans-concentrate-exports.

7. Zebra Kasete Chamber of Mines of Namibia, "Mining Industry Review for 2023" (24 April 2024), Online: https://chamberofmines.org.na/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/2023-Presidents-Report-for-AGM-on-24-April-2024-Final-3.pdf, at pg 7.

8. International Energy Agency, "Temporary suspension of cobalt export from the Democratic Republic of Congo" (3 October 2025), Online: https://www.iea.org/policies/28969-temporary-suspension-of-cobalt-export-from-the-democratic-republic-of-congo.

9. Business Insider Africa, "Malawi bans raw mineral exports to save $500m in wealth annually" (23 October 2025), Online: https://africa.businessinsider.com/local/markets/malawi-bans-raw-mineral-exports-to-save-dollar500m-in-wealth-annually/0psmpd7.

10. UNCTAD, "Mali Adopts new Mining Code and implementing decree" (8 August 2023), Online: https://investmentpolicy.unctad.org/investment-policy-monitor/measures/4352/mali-adopts-new-mining-code-increasing-the-state-and-local-participation-in-new-projects-; Reuters, "Mali's president tightens direct control over key mining sector" (22 January 2026), Online: https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/malis-president-tightens-direct-control-over-key-mining-sector-2026-01-22/.

11. Reuters, "Burkina Faso suspends export permits for small-scale gold production" (21 February 2024), Online: https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/burkina-faso-suspends-export-permits-small-scale-gold-production-2024-02-21/.

12. Business Insider Africa, "Africa's largest bauxite producer cancels 46 mining licenses amid sector reform" (16 May 2025), Online: https://africa.businessinsider.com/local/markets/africas-largest-bauxite-producer-cancels-46-mining-licenses-amid-sector-reform/c3tdngm; Reuters, "Guinea revokes 46 mining licences, signalling stricter oversight of major operators" (15 May 2025), Online: https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/guinea-revokes-46-mining-licences-signalling-stricter-oversight-major-operators-2025-05-15/; Global Arbitration Review, "Guinea faces two new ICSID claims" (30 December 2025), Online: https://globalarbitrationreview.com/article/guinea-faces-two-new-icsid-claims.

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