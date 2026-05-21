ARTICLE
21 May 2026

AfCFTA Rules Of Origin Reshape Automotive Production And Trade Strategies

AA
Adams & Adams

Contributor

Adams & Adams logo
Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.
Explore Firm Details
Manufacturers across Africa are increasingly aligning production strategies with AfCFTA Rules of Origin, which require defined local content thresholds to access tariff benefits across more than 50 participating countries.
South Africa International Law
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Adams & Adams are most popular:
  • within Cannabis & Hemp and Technology topic(s)
  • in Africa

Manufacturers operating across Africa are increasingly aligning production strategies with AfCFTA Rules of Origin, which require defined local content thresholds to access tariff benefits across more than 50 participating countries. Since their rollout in February, these rules have begun shaping decisions in established hubs such as Morocco and South Africa, while encouraging supplier development in emerging markets like Ghana. This is influencing tier-2 and tier-3 supplier positioning, particularly in components and assembly inputs where localisation thresholds can be met more rapidly. The framework links trade incentives directly to industrial policy, driving localisation and regional value chain development. However, uneven manufacturing capacity across the continent limits immediate gains for some markets. Countries without established manufacturing bases may face delayed participation, reinforcing a two-speed integration dynamic across the continent. For OEMs such as Toyota and Volkswagen, adapting sourcing and production models to meet origin requirements is now essential to unlocking intra-African trade and maintaining competitiveness.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Adams & Adams
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More