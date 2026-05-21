AfCFTA Rules Of Origin Reshape Automotive Production And Trade Strategies

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Manufacturers operating across Africa are increasingly aligning production strategies with AfCFTA Rules of Origin, which require defined local content thresholds to access tariff benefits across more than 50 participating countries. Since their rollout in February, these rules have begun shaping decisions in established hubs such as Morocco and South Africa, while encouraging supplier development in emerging markets like Ghana. This is influencing tier-2 and tier-3 supplier positioning, particularly in components and assembly inputs where localisation thresholds can be met more rapidly. The framework links trade incentives directly to industrial policy, driving localisation and regional value chain development. However, uneven manufacturing capacity across the continent limits immediate gains for some markets. Countries without established manufacturing bases may face delayed participation, reinforcing a two-speed integration dynamic across the continent. For OEMs such as Toyota and Volkswagen, adapting sourcing and production models to meet origin requirements is now essential to unlocking intra-African trade and maintaining competitiveness.

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