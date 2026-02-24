Additional Topics:

Nigeria is advancing GI protection as a tool for rural growth, cultural preservation, and AfCFTA‑aligned trade.

Nigeria set to adopt Geographical Indications under NIPPS

NIPPS is paving the way for the country to adopt Geographical Indications (GIs) (a system that protects products whose quality or reputation is tied to their place of origin). This includes culturally significant goods such as Ofada rice and Nsukka yellow pepper.

With a dedicated GI Bill already drafted in early 2025, Nigeria is preparing to transform these traditional products into protected, higher‑value commercial assets. The approach aligns closely with the AfCFTA IP Protocol.

This is an exciting development, but Nigeria still needs to finalise legislation and build producer awareness to fully operationalise the system.

