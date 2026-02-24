ARTICLE
24 February 2026

Nigeria Set To Adopt Geographical Indications Under NIPPS

AA
Adams & Adams

Contributor

Adams & Adams logo
Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.
Explore Firm Details
Nigeria is advancing GI protection as a tool for rural growth, cultural preservation, and AfCFTA‑aligned trade.
Nigeria International Law
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Adams & Adams are most popular:
  • within Consumer Protection topic(s)

Additional Topics:

Nigeria is advancing GI protection as a tool for rural growth, cultural preservation, and AfCFTA‑aligned trade.

Nigeria set to adopt Geographical Indications under NIPPS

NIPPS is paving the way for the country to adopt Geographical Indications (GIs) (a system that protects products whose quality or reputation is tied to their place of origin). This includes culturally significant goods such as Ofada rice and Nsukka yellow pepper.

With a dedicated GI Bill already drafted in early 2025, Nigeria is preparing to transform these traditional products into protected, higher‑value commercial assets. The approach aligns closely with the AfCFTA IP Protocol.

This is an exciting development, but Nigeria still needs to finalise legislation and build producer awareness to fully operationalise the system.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Adams & Adams
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More