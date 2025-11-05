ITAR Licensing Policy Change: New Opportunities With Cambodia

On the heels of the U.S.-ASEAN Summit meeting, the White House announced that as a result of negotiations with Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia, the Trump administration has brokered the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords between the three ASEAN countries. The White House announced that the accord ends border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia and provided an avenue for new trade deals between the U.S. and the three ASEAN trading partners.

Additionally, citing Cambodia's diligent pursuit of peace and security, the United States has removed a previously imposed arms embargo on Cambodia. Therefore, as of Oct. 26, 2025, the State Department's Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC) is now reviewing license applications for ITAR-controlled activities on a case-by-case basis for Cambodia. Additionally, DDTC plans to effect a regulatory change to remove Cambodia from the list of countries in ITAR § 126.1 (countries which are subject to a policy of denial of licenses for the export and import of defense articles and defense services).

