Morocco Looking To Lead The World In AI And Intellectual Property

Morocco was one of several countries that attended the launch of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) initiative, the Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Interchange (AIII).

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Morocco was one of several countries that attended the launch of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) initiative, the Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Interchange (AIII).

Held in Geneva in March this year, the event was attended by almost 1,700 people, who explored technical systems, such as metadata standards, digital identifiers, watermarking and counter-intelligence technologies, which not only help people differentiate between man-made and AI-generated work, but also relate to the subject of digital rights.

WIPO has established a network of 90 experts in the field of AI and IP, and to help shape the global AI landscape, and address the challenges AI presents, both now and in the future.

In keeping with Morocco’s “Digital Morocco 2030” vision, the country aims to position itself as the leader in AI in Africa. Earlier this month, Morocco’s Ministry of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform, the Ministry of Investment, Convergence and Public Policy Evaluation, and the Moroccan Agency for Investment and Export Development (AMDIE) and a consortium led by Nexus Core Systems, signed a memorandum of understanding to build an AI data center, in excess of USD 1.2 billion. The AI data center will be situated in Casablanca and will be completed in two phases. This proves to be a promising development for AI in Morocco, in its efforts to become the AI gateway for Africa.

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